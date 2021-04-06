Katey Sagal steps into Erin Brockovich's shoes and finds a 'Rebel' change

“If she were a lawyer, she’d be limited, way limited,” Sagal says. “What I love so much about Rebel is she can cross a few lines. She can go outside the box. She can push where maybe it wouldn’t be within legal bounds. She gathers knowledge from everywhere.”

Brockovich says the new iteration of her life is just as surreal as the first one. “But it’s also so fantastic and a release to see we’re not afraid to be imperfect. We’re not afraid to be wrong,” she says.

When Sagal met with Brockovich and “Rebel” creator Krista Vernoff before the series started, she immediately understood Brockovich’s passion. “I got it just sitting and hanging out with her because, clearly, the passion and the fire come even over lunch,” Sagal says.

“Katey just gets it,” Brockovich says. “She just oozes it.”

Adds Vernoff, “If Erin edited herself more effectively, we would have a way less exciting, dramatic, comedic TV show.”

That mix is why Sagal wanted to do this series. “Rebel,” she says, “has very dramatic moments. She’s also a comedic character in that she’s kind out of the box.”

Also appearing in “The Conners” (as John Goodman’s girlfriend), Sagal says she likes the ability to mix the two.