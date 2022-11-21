Kelly Rowland defends Chris Brown, World Cup updates, SUV slams into Apple store, and more top news

Here's a look at some top news stories for today, Nov. 21:

Chris Brown gets booed, Kelly Rowland defends him

Kelly Rowland stood by Chris Brown at the American Music Awards on Sunday after his win elicited a mix of applause and boos from the crowd.

After presenting the award for male R&B artist at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the “Motivation” hitmaker accepted the prize on Brown’s behalf. Brown — who released his latest album, “Breezy,” in June — was not in attendance after the AMAs allegedly removed him from the performance lineup last minute.

Brown was nominated for male R&B artist alongside Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and the Weeknd.

“Excuse me — chill out,” Rowland told the booing portion of the audience after announcing Brown’s victory.

Netherlands 2-0 over Senegal

Louis van Gaal's gambles at both ends of the field paid off for the Netherlands.

Up front, Memphis Depay returned from injury as a second-half substitute to help spark the attack into life as the Netherlands scored two late goals to beat Senegal 2-0 Monday at the World Cup.

At the back, Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert pulled off three key saves to keep the African champions at bay after Van Gaal decided to give him his international debut in a key World Cup game and just two months after he was called into the national squad for the first time.

“His quality is he can stop balls and he did that three times today," the Netherlands coach said, "and he did it perfectly.”

SUV slams into Apple store, killing one and injuring 16

An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said.

Police were investigating but didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Hingham police Chief David Jones would say only that it was an active investigation. The driver of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner was being interviewed.

“This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference.

The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

