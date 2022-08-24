Kids and Money: FAFSA filing season starts in October

It happens every fall.

High school football season gets underway, the big homecoming dance is just around the corner, and tryouts are posted for the fall musical and play.

High school seniors – and their parents – seem to have little trouble locking in those dates on the calendar. Yet, when it comes to knowing the start-up date for filing the forms to receive college financial aid, many families remain in the dark.

That can have costly consequences.

About 75% of families are unaware that FAFSA filing season begins Oct. 1 for the 2023-2024 school year, according to the newest “How America Pays for College” survey released by Sallie Mae and its Ipsos research partner.

That date for when filing season opens for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid has been set in stone for the past six years.

Nonetheless, most of the nearly 2,000 survey respondents either thought the launch date was another month or just didn’t know, according to Sallie Mae, which has been taking the pulse of families about paying for college for the past 15 years. This year’s survey was released in mid-August. (www.salliemae.com.)

Students must fill out the FAFSA to access practically any kind of assistance – from scholarships and grants to loans. Many states and colleges also rely on the FAFSA for administering their own financial aid packages.

The earlier families fill out the FAFSA, the better their chances to receive the more than $112 billion in aid because most is awarded on a first-come, first serve basis.

The forms will be available at fafsa.gov. In June the Department of Education retired the myStudentAid mobile app after families showed a preference for using the StudentAid.gov platform on a mobile device.

If you have the paperwork, including W-2s and last year’s tax return on hand, experts say you can complete the FAFSA form in about an hour. There are many free resources available to help you navigate the process, including a tool from Sallie Mae.

Another distressing fact from the Sallie Mae survey: Only about 70% of eligible families actually complete the FAFSA in 2021-2022, a slight improvement from the roughly 68% who filed the year before, which was a record low.

Among those who don’t apply, the most common reason is because they believe their income is too high to qualify, or feeling that the application was too difficult to complete or just not knowing anything about the process, the survey reported.

To boost participation, some states are requiring or are contemplating requiring all high school seniors to file the application.

Some additional data points from the survey:

— Families reported spending $25,313 on average, on tuition and other college expenses during the 2021-2022 academic year, with most relying on income and savings out of their own pockets to cover more than half of those costs.

Scholarships and grants covered 26% of the cost to attend. About 40% of families reported borrowing for college.

— About 61% of parents surveyed said they would have their student attend college simply for the social and intellectual experiences alone – a 10-year high. I understand what they’re talking about, but that’s a lot of money on the line.

— About 75% of respondents rated their online learning experience as “excellent” or “good.” However, the vast majority said they’d prefer learning in percent on campus.

