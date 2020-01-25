You are the owner of this article.
Kites, games and that polar plunge highlight 40th Okoboji Winter Games
Kites, games and that polar plunge highlight 40th Okoboji Winter Games

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- The 40th annual University of Okoboji Winter Games offered plenty of activities Saturday for family members of all ages. 

Taking place around the Iowa Great Lakes, everything from keg tosses to the Polar Plunge brought thousands of visitors to the resort community. New events (including ice sculptures and huge kites) added to the fun.

While temperatures hovered near 20 degrees throughout the day, visitors didn't mind and weren't afraid to stay on the ice for hours.

The burning of the greens -- another annual tradition -- followed Saturday night.

The winter games continue through Sunday.

