Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker make out nonstop in new show, Kris Jenner promises

With less than two weeks until “The Kardashians” debuts, the family’s hype machine — aka Kris Jenner — is running full steam with promises of all the excitement that awaits on the new reality series.

And some of that excitement might happen in Las Vegas, where Jenner’s daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance, Travis Barker, seem to have fooled a few people with their wedding-chapel high jinks.

“The minute we start filming, a million things happen,” Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview that aired on Tuesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “Kylie’s having a baby. Kourtney’s dating Travis Barker and gets engaged. ... Kim gets ‘SNL.’ Every single day there was either drama or something crazy going on, somebody having a baby or somebody getting divorced.

“It was nutty. As usual,” she said.

One nutty thing that just happened: Kourtney and Travis supposedly “got married” in the wee hours after Sunday’s Grammys broadcast from Vegas, TMZ reported exclusively Tuesday. Then, before The Times could get confirmation, the news was unreported.

The site updated the first story and a second one — about the status of a prenup between the wealthy bride and groom — with info from “a source close to Travis and Kourtney” who said the couple did the wedding ceremony just for fun. No marriage license was involved.

And, of course, an Elvis impersonator is said to have done the honors. Won’t that make for “nutty” footage on “The Kardashians”?

If the wedding does show up in the series, “You may now kiss the bride” apparently won’t be much of a break from the bulk of the show. Jenner promised Tuesday that Kourtney and Travis making out “is 98% of the new show. Is that wrong?”

“The Kardashians” debuts on Hulu on April 14.

