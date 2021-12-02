 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

LaunchPAD Children's Museum gives chance to meet Santa, go to camp

  • 0
LaunchPAD Children's Museum Carrie Lebowich

The LaunchPAD Children's Museum is located in downtown Sioux City. 

 Tim Hynds, The Weekender

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland area parents looking for entertainment options for their kids over the coming winter break now have another option.

Thursday morning, the LaunchPAD Children's Museum at 623 Pearl St. announced that it would be hosting a total of four camp sessions that run from 9 a.m. through noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 up to Thursday, Dec. 30. 

According to a press release, the cost is $50 for non-members (or $40 for members) and that buys kids ages five to 10 a chance to try TikTok science experiments and make crafts among other activities. 

Along with the winter camp, the museum also shared news that area kids can meet Santa Claus on Thursday, Dec. 16 or Sunday, Dec. 19. Thursday times are: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. while Sunday times run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Cost is $20 for one kid and space is limited.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Parton, Oh, Biles and teachers named 'People of the Year'

Parton, Oh, Biles and teachers named 'People of the Year'

Parton was cited for donating millions of books and supporting COVID-19 research, Oh for fighting anti-Asian hate and working on "transformative stories" and Biles for a focus on mental health which "redefined what it means to win in sports."

Watch Now: Related Video

Machine Gun Kelly says he once stabbed himself to impress Megan Fox

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News