LaunchPAD Children's Museum gives chance to meet Santa, go to camp

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland area parents looking for entertainment options for their kids over the coming winter break now have another option.

Thursday morning, the LaunchPAD Children's Museum at 623 Pearl St. announced that it would be hosting a total of four camp sessions that run from 9 a.m. through noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 up to Thursday, Dec. 30.

According to a press release, the cost is $50 for non-members (or $40 for members) and that buys kids ages five to 10 a chance to try TikTok science experiments and make crafts among other activities.

Along with the winter camp, the museum also shared news that area kids can meet Santa Claus on Thursday, Dec. 16 or Sunday, Dec. 19. Thursday times are: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. while Sunday times run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Cost is $20 for one kid and space is limited.

