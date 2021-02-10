Lockdowns weigh on German beer sales, hurt small brewers

Strong summer business followed Germany's relatively short first lockdown, but when the winter started “everything was over again,” Heller said. The brewery is largely dependent on draft beer; only about 20% of its output is bottled beer, which doesn't depend so much on open bars.

Heller says she has “no idea how far and how well we can carry on like this." Revenues were down 40% on a normal year in 2020, “and without help we wouldn't survive at all,” she said.

The German government has put together a series of aid packages for companies affected by the pandemic.

“We are producing now for the time afterward, because beer isn't ready straight away,” said Heller, whose brewery produces some 400,000 liters (105,000 gallons) in a normal year and has 15 employees. “We have to plan, look to the future and produce ahead of time, but if things don't go the way we hope, then we've produced for nothing and run up personnel costs.”

There's little visibility right now on when bars and restaurants might reopen. Germany's infection rates are gradually declining toward the government's target level, and politicians have vowed to open schools and childcare centers as the first priority.