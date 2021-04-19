'Mad Max' prequel shot in Outback to be released in 2023

SYDNEY (AP) — A prequel to the “Mad Max” movie franchise starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth will be filmed in Australia, officials said on Monday.

“Furiosa” is slated for release in mid-2023 and is expected to become the biggest film ever made in Australia, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Hemsworth said being involved in such a project in his homeland was a dream come true.

“This will be my fourth or fifth film here in Australia,” the “Thor” star said in Sydney.

“It really is, out of everything I’ve done, the biggest pinch-myself moment, because I’ve grown up watching it and it’s so iconic,” Hemsworth said.

“It is a huge honor. A lot of pressure, but exciting pressure that is certainly motivating,” he added.

Actors and crews will travel to locations across New South Wales, including the mining town of Broken Hill, the surrounds of which have traditionally provided the post-apocalyptic landscapes of the movies.

The latest movie in the franchise, “Mad Max: Fury Road,” released in 2015, was mostly shot in Nambia because unseasonal rain left Outback New South Wales unusually green.