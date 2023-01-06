Making music: All screen bios aren't always right on

The success of a musical screen biography depends on two factors – the actor’s ability to make audiences believe he or she is that person and the quality of the music. Often, the actors will lip sync. Other times, they’ll blend their voices or, in rare cases, do actual singing.

Here’s how some of the latest stack up:

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (Freddie Mercury/Queen) – Rami Malek won an Oscar for playing Mercury, but it’s really the screenplay that made this sing. By revealing aspects most didn’t know, “Rhapsody” earned its place as one of the best. (3 stars)

THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY (Buddy Holly) – Gary Busey’s performance capped this – and made the singer hot again. (3 stars)

COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER (Loretta Lynn) – Sissy Spacek was so good at channeling Lynn folks didn’t know where one ended and the other began. Also worth noting: Beverly D’Angelo’s Patsy Cline. Much better than Jessica Lange in “Sweet Dreams” (and she was good), D’Angelo gave Cline life. (4 stars)

THE DOORS (The Doors) – Why Val Kilmer didn’t get an Oscar nomination for his turn as Jim Morrison is anyone’s guess. He was great – even if the screenplay turned into a huge wallow. (2 stars)

ELVIS (Elvis Presley) -- Austin Butler does a fine version of Presley but it's the hoopla surrounding him that bears watching. Director Baz Luhrmann whipped up a frenzy that fudge the finale but gave fans the fun they sought. (3 1/2 stars)

GEORGE & TAMMY (George Jones/Tammy Wynette) – Both singers deserve their own films, not this hybrid. (2 stars)

GET ON UP (James Brown) – Before he moved into Wakanda, Chadwick Boseman took on James Brown and had the same electric spark. His dancing couldn’t be cheated. (2 1/2 stars)

I SAW THE LIGHT (Hank Williams) – George Hamilton played this role decades earlier, but Tom Hiddleston was better at capturing the pain Williams felt. A depressing film, it didn’t land well. (2 stars)

JERSEY BOYS (Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons) – The stage version was so much better. Clint Eastwood’s film had practically no sizzle. A remake is warranted. (No stars)

LA BAMBA (Ritchie Valens) – This put Lou Diamond Phillips on the map and, like “The Buddy Holly Story,” revived Valens’ legacy. It had a good beat and you could dance to it. (3 stars)

RAY (Ray Charles) – Probably the gold standard for musician bios. Jamie Foxx won the Oscar for his work as the blues master. (4 stars)

RESPECT (Aretha Franklin) – Jennifer Hudson might have been hailed as the ultimate Aretha portrayer if Cynthia Erivo hadn’t done a version for television. Hudson’s edition had moments that really worked. And her voice? Impeccable.(2 1/2 stars)

ROCKETMAN (Elton John) – Coming out on the heels of “Rhapsody,” “Rocketman” had to look like an also-ran. In truth, Taron Egerton’s performance was bold – and better than Malek’s. (3 stars)

SELENA (Selena) – Jennifer Lopez did a respectable rendition of the Tejano singer but the film didn’t have the oomph it needed to last. (1 1/2 stars)

STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON (N.W.A.) – Director F. Gary Gray dug deeper than others might and gave a no-holds look at the world of rap. While participation by the rappers and their families was key, the little touches (like casting Ice Cube’s son as his father) that made this stand out. (3 stars)

WALK THE LINE (Johnny Cash/June Carter Cash) – Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon may not have looked like the country couple but they found their groove. (4 stars)

WEIRD (Al Yankovic) – By going in a wildly different direction, this comic look at a parodist worked much better than a straightforward biography. Plus, Daniel Radcliffe was a hoot as Al. (3 stars)

WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT (Tina Turner) – Angela Bassett tore it up as Tina and showed the darker side of a career like Turner’s. If she wins an Oscar this year for “Wakanda Forever” you know her turn in “What’s Love” will have something to do with it. (3 1/2 stars)