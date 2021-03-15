'Mank' leads Academy Award nominations with 10 nods. See the full list of Oscar nominees.

Davis, who won for her performance in 2016's "Fences," landed her fourth Oscar nomination, making Davis the most nominated Black actress ever.

The other nominees for best actress are: Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"; Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"; Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman."

The nominations were announced from London by presenters Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Academy Awards would typically have happened by now but this year were postponed by two months due to the pandemic. They will instead be telecast April 25.

The film academy confirmed Monday that the show will be held at both its usual home in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the city's railway hub, Union Station.

After a pandemic year that shuttered most movie theaters, the best-picture nominees will have hardly any box office to speak of. It will be an Oscars not just without blockbusters but with many movies that have barely played on the big screen. Streaming services are set to dominate Hollywood's biggest and most sought-after awards.