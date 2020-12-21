'Masked Dancer' brings a whole new guessing game to TV

“The Masked Dancer” – a spinoff of “The Masked Singer” – isn’t going to be as much of an impossible guessing game as it might seem.
“I can tell immediately who has had some training because they are doing technical steps that only someone who is trained dancer would know how to do,” says Paula Abdul, one of the show’s panelists.
While choreographing a music video for the film “Dragnet,” she worked with Dan Aykroyd and Tom Hanks and was surprised how great they were. “They were full on,” she says during a Zoom call. “James Corden is a brilliant dancer, too.”
So what else would serve as a tipoff for Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ashley Tisdale and Ken Jeong, the show’s panelists?
“There’s a lot more in the clues packages,” says Green, who appeared on the fourth season of “Masked Singer” as the giraffe. “There’s a different way of viewing this show than ‘Singer.’”
Among the other indicators: how they move in the costumes. “It was surprising how much (the panelists) picked up just from the movement,” Executive Producer James Breen says. A comedian, for example, might treat the costume differently than a singer.
Abdul saw a clips package and was able to guess who someone was just by a walk, the producers say. “She figured it out in literally five seconds,” Executive Producer Craig Plestis says. “She’s going to ruin it for everyone.”
In the new series, celebrity contestants offer up everything from ballet to breakdancing. They wear bizarre costumes, too, and try to trip up the panelists.
Tisdale says it’s easier to be a part of “Dancer” than “Masked Singer.” “Celebrities who haven’t sung could be really kind of nervous to go out and sing,” she explains. “Whereas dancing, I feel like everyone loves to dance. It could be anybody.”
Because “Dancer” requires more flexibility, the costume designers have had to resist crafting impractical costumes. Wild shoes are a no-no; heads have to be able to withstand flips and bounces.
On “Masked Singer,” Green says, the costumes made it difficult to see. “It’s fun because it’s such a different experience. You do it and you really feel like you’ve accomplished something.”
Abdul says head turns can be particularly tricky in a costume. “It was amazing to see they could have core balance and not get vertigo. They were turning all over the place…and doing skillful pirouettes, with this little window to see out of.”
The requirements for contestants are few. “First of all, we look at people who are not claustrophobic,” Plestis says. “We are looking for people who are fans of the ‘The Masked’ brand, who want to go under a mask.” Some have been studying dance for years – though fans don’t know it. “It was actually easier to cast than we thought.”
Slated for nine episodes, the new competition series could find a permanent home on Fox after its holiday run. Like “Singer,” it relies on a high level of secrecy so the surprise isn’t spoiled for folks at home.
“When people come to the set, they switch cars two times,” Plestis says. “They have to wear full body suits. It’s a lot of extra effort that we take and money that we spend to do all of this, but it’s worth it to keep the surprise when that mask comes off.”
Craig Robinson, who hosts the show, says contestants don’t have to be superstars. “You can go anywhere from Tom Cruise to, like Dr. Ken,” he says.
Plestis says the masked dancers have to be recognizable. And, yes, there can be folks who’ve already been on “Singer.” “We really try to keep it fresh each time.”
Green says he would have jumped at the chance to be one of the masked dancers.
“Singer” wasn’t such a quick “yes.”
“At the point when you are unmasked, the job isn’t over,” he says. “You are unmasked and that episode is done, but then you are still quiet about it for another month and a half before it airs. You see people talking about it and you hear things and everybody is trying to figure out who is in the costumes. But you have to sort of play dumb to make it entertaining for people outside.”
Only Green’s agent and manager were in on the secret. “I didn’t even tell my kids and they would sneak in the room while I was doing vocal training and they would film me with iPads. Luckily, they didn’t know I was doing the show because then, after seeing me do that, they would have talked to their friends about it.”
Silence is key.
And during the filming of “Dancer”? “Brian actually encountered someone who was on our show and they had to keep it from him,” Robinson says.
“The Masked Dancer” airs Dec. 27 on Fox.
