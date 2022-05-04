May the 4th be with you: Kentucky store has 'Star Wars' bootleg toys, ‘KFC-3PO’ art

A Northern Kentucky suburb of Cincinnati is home to Earth to Kentucky, a unique toy store that celebrates the defunct Ohio toy company that helped put action figures on the map.

The toy store, just three miles south of the shuttered toy maker Kenner’s original headquarters, puts on a monthly-ish show in which dozens of artists create “bootleg” toys inspired by the 3-and-3/4-inch “Star Wars” action figures that transformed Kenner into a juggernaut in the late 1970s. The pieces are put up for sale to the public and have fetched upwards of $400.

That event isn’t the only thing that makes Earth to Kentucky stand apart from your standard comic or hobby shops. There are some cheaper knickknacks intended for children and plenty of collector-level goods for purchase that you’d find on shelves elsewhere, but far more noticeable are the things you won’t see anywhere else.

Where else can you snap a selfie with a Jar Jar Binks mannequin in drag while the 1968 sci-fi film “Gamera vs. Viras” plays on a nearby television, for instance?

“Obviously it’s a toy store and part art gallery,” says co-owner Dustin Benzing, “but we’re trying to roll into that sort of ‘roadside attraction.’ We’ve always loved the little weird spots in Kentucky that you can find, like in Cave City. We won’t necessarily be something like that, but we want to carry that vibe and that tradition of showmanship.”

Benzing and his wife, Polly, opened Earth to Kentucky in September 2020 to greater fanfare than anticipated, given the state of the world. What could have been horrid timing, he suspects, was fortuitous in part because COVID-19 restrictions were starting to ease and people were more willing to find any reason to get out and about. The opening of a bizarro toy store with Robert Ripley-like curated wares, it turns out, was just what people wanted.

Well, some people.

“People either come in and they get really excited, and they’re just like, ‘What is this?’ cause it’s like sensory overload sometimes,” Benzing said. “And then, it’s funny, there’s people that will walk in the front door, do a loop and just go right back out without saying a word, because it’s not for them. And that’s okay, I get it.”

Colonel Sanders show

Earth to Kentucky’s goal is to hold monthly rotating art galleries, consisting of themed group shows and shows supported by singular artists. The latest show centered around a Kentucky icon: Colonel Sanders. Artists were sent a blank mold of a 3 and 3/4-inch scale figure of the Kentucky Fried Chicken mascot (sculpted by Los Angeles-based artist Scott Cherry) and were encouraged to do whatever they saw fit with it.

Among the 33 pieces in the exhibit resulting from that exercise: “Colonel Myers,” a Michael Myers-inspired Sanders complete with a diorama of the “Halloween” slasher’s childhood home; “Stretch Sanders,” themed after another popular toy, Stretch Armstrong; “Deep Fried Guy,” which reimagines Food Network star Guy Fieri as the Colonel; “KFC-3PO,” which has a Droid-like Sanders riding aboard a Chewbacca-themed Grimace, a retired McDonald’s mascot; and “ColonelJuice,” a Beetlejuice take on Sanders.

Most of the pieces have sold. The on-site show runs through May 8, but pieces will continue to be available for purchase through Earth to Kentucky’s website.

