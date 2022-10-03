McDonald's 'Cactus Plant Flea Market Box' available, 'Black Panther' 2 trailer released, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Oct. 3:

Cactus Plant Flea Market

The Hamburglar is back at McDonald's. But this time, it's just for adults.

McDonald's is bringing back its family of recognizable figurines in a new adult Happy Meal, which, yes, includes the toys. Beginning today, Oct. 3, customers can order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box — a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, with fries and a drink. The meal is a collaboration between the streetwear brand and the fast food chain as it digs deeper into nostalgia.

The food will be served in a specially designed box that should trigger memories of Happy Meals from the old days. Toys include redesigned takes on McDonald's famous mascots, including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, plus a new one named Cactus Buddy.

Black Panther 2

We are one step closer to learning the identity of the new Black Panther.

Marvel has debuted a new and longer trailer for the forthcoming film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"We know what you whisper. They have lost their protector. Now is our time to strike. Show them who we are," Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda says in the trailer.

At the end of the spot, a woman with an unknown identity appears in a new Black Panther suit.

Sacheen Littlefeather

Sacheen Littlefeather, the actor and activist who declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Academy Award for “The Godfather” on his behalf in an indelible protest of Hollywood's portrayal of Native Americans, has died. She was 75.

Littlefeather's niece, Calina Lawrence, confirmed that she died peacefully Sunday, surrounded by loved ones at her Marin County, California, home. The cause was breast cancer, the family said.

Littlefeather’s appearance at the 1973 Oscars would become one of the award show's most famous moments. Clad in buckskin dress and moccasins, Littlefeather took the stage when presenter Roger Moore read Brando's name as the winner for best actor.

