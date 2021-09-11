Media outlets recall country's unity after Sept. 11 attacks

Selfless acts of sacrifice are what CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell said she was thinking about on Saturday. “We call them heroes, but they are everyday Americans ... that's what's great about this country, (that) terrorists tried to take and did not take away that day.”

Differences didn't melt completely away. Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik tweeted he was “disgusted” that President Joe Biden was at the city's ceremony.

Wallace and her co-anchor, Brian Williams, twice talked about former President Donald Trump's absence from Sept. 11 remembrances Saturday — both times without saying his name.

Trump made appearances at a New York police station and firehouse, and the police visit was covered live by Fox. However, the network broke away, and anchor Arthel Neville said that “he did not miss any opportunities to air grievances, including claiming that the election was rigged, which it was not.”

Bush's speech, where he discussed the dangers of home-grown extremism, was seized upon by journalists. “I think a lot of people are going to be talking about that for days to come,” said CNN's Paula Reid.

The news networks carried the initial reading of World Trade Center victims' names by family members, beginning at 8:49 a.m. Eastern.