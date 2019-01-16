Michael James Scott never met a friend like Casey Nicholaw.
Able to push actors in subtle ways, the Tony-winning director knows “just when you think you can’t go any further, you will,” Scott says.
Case in point: “Aladdin,” where Scott plays the Genie under Nicholaw’s direction. Nicholaw gives him a grand entrance that’s much bigger in the national tour than it was on Broadway. It’s designed to meet the changing needs of theaters but it also has a lot of Disney panache. “The production is un-be-liev-able,” Scott says. “It’s the largest show on the road.”
For the award-winning actor, “Aladdin” marks the fifth time working with Nicholaw, who also directed him in “The Book of Mormon” and “Something Rotten!” The two clicked immediately, Scott says, because the director had done everything on stage before turning to roles behind the scene. “He was a swing, a lead, a member of the ensemble – he’s done it all – and I realized he puts a lot of trust in his actors. He gets it. I get it and we do have a shorthand when we work together.”
Scott was playing the minstrel in “Something Rotten!” when he was asked to originate the Genie in the Australian version of “Aladdin.” There, he won the country’s version of the Tony Award, spent 18 months in Sydney and eight months in Melbourne before opening the Los Angeles edition. From there, he went to London, returned more recently to the U.S. National Tour and, after a stint in Omaha, will return to Broadway to play the Genie when the show marks its fifth year in March.
While some technical aspects change from site to site, “it’s interesting how audiences in London and Australia and Des Moines all react the same way to the jokes. It’s a show that translates,” he says.
It’s also a show that can take its toll. “I’ve had to learn how to pace myself,” Scott says. “Every Genie is different but you have to figure things out and, no, it never gets easy. A Casey production number is the biggest, best, most rewarding challenge you do. You have to use every inch of your training to pull it off.”
In “Aladdin,” the Genie gets a showstopper that would make weaker men weep. He also gets lines that are guaranteed to land.
When Scott first approached the role, he worried about the shadow Robin Williams cast. “He laid the foundation, but this is a different version.”
To ease the transition, “the Genie is the first person you see,” Scott says. “He talks directly to you; you feel like you’re in good hands. I say, ‘Come along for the ride’ and it’s exciting.”
Although Scott has great interest in the live-action “Aladdin” film coming out later this year, “I pretty much know as much as you about it. I know it’s happening and I know it’s going to be beautiful. I’m looking forward to welcoming Will Smith (who plays the Genie) into the Aladdin world.”
Meanwhile, Scott has the premiere of a new television series, “Black Monday,” on this week’s agenda. Set in the 1980s, it looks at a group of outsiders who crash the old-boy network of Wall Street. Scott plays the “Everyman” to Don Cheadle’s trader.
Interestingly, Andrew Rannells also stars in the series. He and Scott appeared together in “Jersey Boys” and the original company of “The Book of Mormon.”
“It’s crazy how it worked out,” Scott says. “I was in L.A. for pilot season and I had just seen Andrew the night before I went in for the audition. I called him and said, ‘I got it,’ and we just freaked out. The experience was so wonderful and incredible. He was like a big brother to me on the set.”
Now, Scott is headed to Omaha, Rannells’ home town, for “Aladdin.”
“Everything connects,” he says.