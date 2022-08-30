Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91, Chelsea gives up lead against Southampton, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending news for today, Aug. 30:

Southampton vs Chelsea

Chelsea squandered a lead to lose 2-1 at Southampton and continue its inconsistent start to the Premier League season on Tuesday.

Goals by Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong saw Southampton recover from going behind to a 23rd-minute strike from Raheem Sterling, who now has three goals since his move from Manchester City and has been one of Chelsea's few successes this season.

That's already two losses in five games for Chelsea, which is missing the injured N'Golo Kante in midfield and has a rebuilt defense that is leaking goals.

Mikhail Gorbachev

Mikhail Gorbachev, who as the last leader of the Soviet Union waged a losing battle to salvage a crumbling empire but produced extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War, has died at 91, Russian media reported Thursday.

News organizations quoted a statement from the Central Clinical Hospital as saying he died after a long illness. No other details were given.

Though in power less than seven years, Gorbachev unleashed a breathtaking series of changes. But they quickly overtook him and resulted in the collapse of the authoritarian Soviet state, the freeing of Eastern European nations from Russian domination and the end of decades of East-West nuclear confrontation.

'The Patient'

At its core a two-hander, and at its best in those moments, "The Patient" begins quite well before losing momentum in the middle, regaining it amid twists and unexpected turns that carry through to the end. Not quite hefty enough to support even its relatively short episodes, the 10-part limited series finally works as a serious showcase for Steve Carell and a nicely creepy Domhnall Gleeson.

The premise sounds simple enough, as Gleeson's Sam, a serial killer, kidnaps his therapist, Dr. Alan Strauss (Carell), in order to engage in some really focused work that he hopes will "cure" him of his compulsions, or at least help curb them.

