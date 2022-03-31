'Morbius' is not just another bat, man; Caitlyn Jenner's new job; and more trending topics

These are some trending topics for today, March 31.

Morbius

Struggling with a rare blood disorder, Dr. M ‘copters into Costa Rica to subject himself to a caveful of vampire bats. His research suggests a blend of human and bat DNA will cure him, and he’ll be able to save his similarly afflicted childhood friend nicknamed “Milo” (played by Matt Smith of “Doctor Who”) as he promised him years earlier.

“Morbius,” a Sony Pictures release slated for theaters Friday, is rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence, some frightening images, and brief strong language.” Running time: 104 minutes. Apparently not worth the watch?

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner has joined Fox News as a contributor.

The 72-year-old reality star - who was born as Bruce Jenner and became known for winning Olympic gold in Decathlon during the 1976 games in Montreal before transitioning into a woman whilst starring on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - is "humbled" to become part of the news network and to be able to "speak directly" to Americans.

In a tweet, she said: "I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to @FoxNews millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people." Learn more about it here:

Severe storms in the south, massive fires in Tennessee

A line of severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds ripped across the Deep South overnight — killing at least two in the Florida Panhandle, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front raced across several states.

In Florida, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that two were killed and two injured when a tornado touched down in the western Florida Panhandle.

Firefighters, meanwhile, have been trying to get handle on a wildfire spreading near Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, amid mandatory evacuations as winds whipped up ahead of the approaching storm front. Read all about today's wild weather here:

Bobby Wagner

Linebacker Bobby Wagner agreed to a five-year deal Thursday to join his hometown Los Angeles Rams.

The Super Bowl champions outmaneuvered several suitors for Wagner, one of the NFL's top inside linebackers after his decade with the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN reported Wagner's deal contains $50 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $65 million.

The Seahawks released the six-time All-Pro anchor of their defense on March 9. Read about it here:

Trans Day of Visibility

Biden to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with new measures in support of transgender Americans The Biden administration is marking the International Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday with a series of measures in support of transgender Americans as they face efforts to curb their rights across the country.

Chernobyl

Russians leave Chernobyl site as fighting rages elsewhere KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops handed control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant back to the Ukrainians and left the heavily contaminated site early Friday, more than a month after taking it over, Ukrainian authorities said, as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.

Bruce Willis

Razzies rescind Worst Performance award for Bruce Willis The Razzies canceled a 2021 special category for Worst Performance by Bruce Willis despite initially defending a decision to move forward with it.

