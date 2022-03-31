 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

'Morbius' is not just another bat, man; Caitlyn Jenner's new job; and more trending topics

These are some trending topics for today, March 31.

Morbius

Struggling with a rare blood disorder, Dr. M ‘copters into Costa Rica to subject himself to a caveful of vampire bats. His research suggests a blend of human and bat DNA will cure him, and he’ll be able to save his similarly afflicted childhood friend nicknamed “Milo” (played by Matt Smith of “Doctor Who”) as he promised him years earlier.

“Morbius,” a Sony Pictures release slated for theaters Friday, is rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence, some frightening images, and brief strong language.” Running time: 104 minutes. Apparently not worth the watch?

Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as a contributor

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner has joined Fox News as a contributor.

The 72-year-old reality star - who was born as Bruce Jenner and became known for winning Olympic gold in Decathlon during the 1976 games in Montreal before transitioning into a woman whilst starring on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - is "humbled" to become part of the news network and to be able to "speak directly" to Americans.

In a tweet, she said: "I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to @FoxNews millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people."

APTOPIX Severe Weather Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation digital message board warns drivers along I-55 southbound in Jackson of a tornado warning during a rainstorm during the outbreak of severe weather in the state, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Severe storms in the south, massive fires in Tennessee

A line of severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds ripped across the Deep South overnight — killing at least two in the Florida Panhandle, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front raced across several states.

In Florida, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that two were killed and two injured when a tornado touched down in the western Florida Panhandle.

Firefighters, meanwhile, have been trying to get handle on a wildfire spreading near Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, amid mandatory evacuations as winds whipped up ahead of the approaching storm front.

Seahawks Wagner Football

FILE - Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner pauses during the team's NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. Wagner has been informed he is being released by Seattle. Wagner confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, March 8, 2022, hours after the team agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Seattle is expected to make Wagner's release official Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

Bobby Wagner

Linebacker Bobby Wagner agreed to a five-year deal Thursday to join his hometown Los Angeles Rams.

The Super Bowl champions outmaneuvered several suitors for Wagner, one of the NFL's top inside linebackers after his decade with the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN reported Wagner's deal contains $50 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $65 million.

The Seahawks released the six-time All-Pro anchor of their defense on March 9. Read about it here:

Check out more trending topics here:

Trans Day of Visibility

Chernobyl

Russians leave Chernobyl site as fighting rages elsewhere

Russians leave Chernobyl site as fighting rages elsewhere

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops handed control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant back to the Ukrainians and left the heavily contaminated site early Friday, more than a month after taking it over, Ukrainian authorities said, as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.

Bruce Willis

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, March 31

Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices 'fairly significantly'
Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices 'fairly significantly'

  • By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK - Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops handed control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant back to the Ukrainians and left the heavily contaminated site early Friday, more than a month after taking it over, Ukrainian authorities said, as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.

White House hosts transgender 'Jeopardy!' star Amy Schneider

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday by denouncing “hateful bills” being passed at the state level as the White House played host to “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider, the first openly transgender winner on the popular quiz show.

Severe storms pummel South, killing at least 2 in Florida

A line of severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds ripped across the Deep South overnight — killing at least two in the Florida Panhandle, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front raced across several states.

Defense rests in trial of 4 men in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

Defense attorneys quickly rested their case Thursday after one of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer repeatedly said “absolutely not” when asked if he had agreed to abduct her before the 2020 election.

Navy plane crash off Eastern Shore; 2 hospitalized, 1 dead

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Two crewmembers rescued from the midweek crash of a U.S. Navy aircraft in Eastern Shore waters near the Virginia-Maryland line have non-life-threatening injuries and remain hospitalized, authorities said Thursday.

Chris Rock takes to comedy mic, still processing Oscars slap

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Rock received several standing ovations before he told one joke Wednesday at his first comedy show since Will Smith slapped him in the face onstage at the Oscars.

Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap

NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Wednesday said that Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday's Oscar ceremony after hitting Chris Rock but refused to do so.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Christian Pulisic walked across the field with a towel draped around his head, angry after another U.S. defeat.

Arians retires as Bucs' coach, Bowles promoted to top spot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Arians unexpectedly retired as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a stunning move Wednesday night that the 69-year-old who guided the team to its second Super Bowl title says is not related to health.

Academy begins disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith following Oscars slap

