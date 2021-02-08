Worst: In some weird fever dream, pro wrestler John Cena drives around a candy-colored set asking viewers to count how many bottles there are of Major Melon, the first new flavor from the sugar water company in years. Winner apparently gets a chance to win a million bucks. Melon could be okay, I guess, Mountain Dew. But couldn’t you do the extra work and come up with your own take on hard seltzer?
Mountain Dew Major Melon
