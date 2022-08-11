11 best movies featuring high-stakes games; Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams discuss 'A League of Their Own' and more!

This week Bruce Miller interviewed Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams about "A League of Their Own," the new Amazon Prime show that takes its source material further.

We catch up with our feelings on "Bullet Train, Prey" and "Sandman," as well as offer up preview Netflix's upcoming "13: The Musical."

In honor of the new horror movie "Bodies Bodies Bodies" premiering in theaters we've got a list of movies that incorporate some high stakes games.

Down below we've got links to all the stuff we talk about and places you can connect with us and subscribe to the show!

Where to watch:

High Stakes Games!

Recent articles by Bruce Miller:

Recent episodes of On Iowa Politics co-hosted by Jared:

ALSO:

"Cat Person" by Kristen Roupenian (The New Yorker, Dec. 4, 2017)

Follow the show:

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.