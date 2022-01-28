12 times a bridesmaid: Diane Warren weighs in on that elusive Oscar

An Oscar, in case you were wondering, is heavy. Very heavy.

Songwriter Diane Warren has held one many times, but never put one on her mantel – after 12 nominations. That makes her the most-nominated woman in the history of the awards who hasn’t won.

“I wear that proudly,” she says during a Zoom interview. “It’s longevity. My first nomination was in 1988…and I was nominated last year.”

This year, Warren is in the hunt for her song, “Somehow You Do,” from “Four Good Days.” It’s already on Oscar’s short list and could put her in the Final Five.

“I’m hoping,” the Grammy-, Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning Warren says. “I’m really proud of the song.”

Arriving at the end of the film, it captures how someone presses on despite adversity. Mila Kunis plays an addict trying to get clean; Glenn Close stars as her mother.

“Musically, the song came very quickly. Lyrically, it took a while because I’m such a perfectionist with music and words. Lyrics can just really drive you crazy. I had a really great first verse but then it was, ‘How do I get the second verse as good as that first verse?’ It took me a minute. I worked on the song almost a week.”

Reba McEntire, Warren decided, was the best person to sing it. “I could hear the Glenn Close character listening to Reba. It just fit her character. And, also, there was an added layer with Reba. Not only is she a great singer, but she’s a survivor. She’s gone through a lot in her life and she’s not just surviving but thriving. That’s the voice you’d want to hear singing those words.”

While “Somehow You Do” fits neatly with the film’s theme, it also could serve as a pandemic song.

“I started writing it at the beginning of the pandemic,” Warren says. “I was going to work every day at my studio and it was weird: No cars on the street. It was apocalyptic it was so weird. And while I was working on it, I was thinking, ‘Wow, this is what the world’s going through.’ So it took on added dimension.”

Want one more? William Shatner recorded a spoken word version. He asked Warren to be on his YouTube show and, quickly, that morphed into the spoken word recording. “It’s powerful,” Warren says. “He did a few takes and it was just brilliant. It added this whole other dimension to the song, really. Here’s a man, 90 years old, who went into space (in a Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule). He got this perspective of the world that no one gets. He comes back down to Earth and he says, ‘You know what? We’re going to be OK.’ It’s interesting to have those two versions.”

That elusive Oscar

Should “Somehow You Do” break Warren’s streak (nominations will come out in February), she’s ready for The Moment.

“There have been a couple of years that I kind of felt (I was going to win). But I don’t usually go in thinking that way because I don’t win.”

The ones she thought could bring it home: “Because You Loved Me,” from “Up Close & Personal”; “Til It Happens to You,” from “The Hunting Ground”; and last year’s “Io si (Seen),” from “The Life Ahead.”

Lady Gaga collaborated with Warren on “Til It Happens to You” and performed it on the Oscars. “She gave this performance that was just incredible,” Warren says. Backed by sexual assault survivors, Gaga created one of those iconic television moments. “People in the audience were sobbing and then it went to a commercial break. When they came back and were about to announce the winner, I was ready to kind of go up there and then it was like, ‘Yeah, not me.’ I was kind of bummed out that night, but you move on.”

Warren – who has had pop hits with everyone from Celine Dion to KISS – prefers to look at the 12 nominations in a different light. “Being nominated by itself is a huge, huge win. There are only five songs nominated every year, right? The Grammys have all these song categories. But the Oscars only have one. There are hundreds of songs released in a year from movies. There are hundreds of movies released every year. The people nominating us are the best composers and songwriters on the planet. If those people find me worthy enough to nominate, believe me, that’s a giant, giant win.”

A place for songs

So what makes a great movie song?

“It has to fit the movie,” Warren says. “It has to take that movie somewhere or tie it up emotionally and it has to be a great song…that’s great for the movie.”

While each has a different origins story, it usually begins when Warren reads a script or sees a rough cut of the movie. Then, she sits at a keyboard or behind her guitar and starts testing things. “It’s almost like my mind is a computer. I work on something until I love it.”

If it doesn’t move her emotionally, she keeps at it. Eventually, she gets where she was headed.

“Somehow You Do” clicked when she wrote the chorus. “It really put tears in my eyes,” the 65-year-old says. “I knew if it was getting me like that, there was something there.”

And, if an Oscar win is going to happen, Warren figures she’ll put the statuette near her bed “so I can see it to believe that it really exists.”

Obsessed? No. Just determined. Already, she has work lined up for next year. And, no doubt, she'll have a contender then, too.

Going to the Oscars, Warren says, is truly amazing.

"I was never the cool kid in school. I never got invited to anything. I was always the outcast, so it's cool to be invited to the party. It can be nerve-racking. But I'm always so excited about everything about the Oscars."

Even the nominations.

