A company will pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies in October

A finance company will pay an individual $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies in October, in an effort to find out whether the size of a movie's budget impacts its effectiveness.
FinanceBuzz is looking to hire someone to be a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst. The person will watch 13 of the scariest movies ever made while monitoring their heart rate using Fitbit, the company said in a news release.
"In honor of the upcoming spooky season, we at FinanceBuzz are dying to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low-budget ones," the release said.
"You'll help us discover whether or not a movie's budget impacts just how dread-inducing it can be by wearing a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while you work your way through the list of 13 movies."
The chosen participant is required to watch the following films between October 9 until October 18: Saw, Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Halloween (2018), Paranormal Activity and Annabelle.
FinanceBuzz will provide the new analyst with a Fitbit tracker along with $1,300 and a $50 gift card to cover the rental costs of the fright fest.
To apply, those interested have to fill out a form and tell the company why they are the best person for the job.
Applications are due by September 26, and FinanceBuzz will pick a winner by October 1.
The best movie for every type of horror fan
Possession: The Exorcist (1973)
Haunted house: The Shining (1980)
Thriller: Psycho (1960)
Science fiction: Alien (1979)
Slasher: Halloween (1978)
Zombie: Night of the Living Dead (1968)
Nature: Jaws (1975)
Psychological: Rosemary's Baby (1968)
Vampire: Nosferatu (1922)
Monster: Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
Giallo: Suspiria (1977)
Comedy: Evil Dead II (1987)
Supernatural: Carrie (1976)
Found footage: The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Werewolf: An American Werewolf in London (1981)
Folk: The Wicker Man (1973)
Body horror: Videodrome (1983)
Gothic: Eyes Without a Face (1960)
Crime: Se7en (1995)
Surrealism: Eraserhead (1977)
Anthology: Dead of Night (1945)
Splatter: Saw (2004)
Jidaigeki: Onibaba (1964)
Revenge: The Last House on the Left (1972)
Fantasy: The Golem (1920)
Melodrama: The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1923)
Home invasion: Funny Games (1997)
Witchcraft: The Witch (2015)
Mystery: The Seventh Victim (1943)
Evil doll: Child's Play (1988)
Evil children: The Bad Seed (1956)
Black comedy: Spider Baby or, The Maddest Story Ever Told (1968)
Evil clown: It (1990)
Historical drama: The Devils (1971)
Western: Ravenous (1999)
Post-apocalyptic: The Last Man on Earth (1964)
Musical: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Experimental: Un Chien Andalou (1929)
Adventure: Jurassic Park (1993)
Exploitation: Humanoids from the Deep (1980)
Film noir: Hangover Square (1945)
Family: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (1949)
Cyberpunk: Hardware (1990)
War: Threads (1984)
Action: The Crow (1994)
