A face for westerns: Tim Blake Nelson hits the bullseye with 'Old Henry'

Tim Blake Nelson may turn up in more westerns than most actors but there’s a reason, he says.

“I’m not a refined, modern-looking fellow,” he says. “I’ve got a space between the teeth and all that stuff. There are directors out there who want that in their movies. And that’s been very lucky for me.”

Chief among the Nelson advocates: The Coen Brothers, who cast him in “O Brother Where Art Thou?” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

Now, director Potsy Ponciroli has him in “Old Henry,” a film about a widowed farmer who find a near-dead man near his home and three riders insisting the man isn’t who he says he is. The western has a slow reveal and, Ponciroli says, a story of redemption. “It’s a story of trust,” he adds. “Do you know who you can trust? Setting it in this western wrapping is not intentional. We didn’t set out to reinvent the genre.”

The story, in fact, emerged after Ponciroli was scouting locations for another film. “I stumbled on this location in Watertown, Tennessee,” he explains. “This lonely house set back, sort of hidden from the world. The loneliness and solitude this location embodied stuck with me. The story came from that.”

Because the old farmer – named Henry – couldn’t verify the stranger’s claims, he had to decide who he should believe.

At stake? His life and his son’s.

Newcomer Gavin Lewis plays Nelson’s son, an eager teenager who wants to a part of the decision-making process.

Nelson says the two didn’t need a lot of time together to find that father/son bond. “It helped that he looked at me as this grizzled old character actor,” the 57-year-old says with smile. “Sometimes he wanted to listen to me and other times he probably wanted me to leave him the (expletive) alone. I think there was a natural affinity between our relationship off screen and our relationship on screen.”

Lewis, he says, has a healthy career of his own. But he also had Nelson’s son, Henry, on set to consult. The younger Nelson worked in the film’s art department “and he was always around.”

Because so much of “Old Henry” takes place in confined spaces, Ponciroli walked his director of photography, John Matysiak, through every scene. “It was tight inside the house,” he says, “But I wanted the shoot to feel like that. Eighty-five percent of the film was shot listed and then there were those moments where John would see something and say, ‘We should do one of these shots.’ It was fun to have those moments of creativity present themselves.”

Now, because the film has received great reviews – in particular for Nelson’s performance – there’s talk that “Old Henry” could be an Oscar contender.

“We’re such a small film, everything feels remarkable at this point,” Nelson says. “So there really is no expectation. If it gets awards, that would be amazing. If it doesn’t, we’re already so far ahead. Frankly, I felt that the day we wrapped, just getting to play the part.”

Shot last November, the film was made at the height of COVID. “It was a very contained film,” Ponciroli says. “A lot of it was outside…so it was easy to keep the departments separated.” A small cast (which includes Trace Adkins and Stephen Dorff) added to the simplicity.

And then, to have Nelson in a leading role? Bonus. The idea that he would one day be a film star never entered his mind – even when he was attending Juilliard as one of its select acting students.

“I never imagined I’d have a career in film,” Nelson says. “I thought I’d only work in theater. But thanks to guys like Potsy, I get interesting roles in movies. I actually do think I have an antediluvian face, which helps.”

