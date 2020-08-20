A mix of old and new films fill theaters this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As theaters begin to open, they're faced with a mix of old and new films to offer patrons. The older ones provide a bit of comfort (remember how good movie-going was?), the new ones show what has been held since many theaters closed in March. In addition to "Unhinged," the one big release this week, these are the films most likely to turn up on your neighborhood screens:

BLOODSHOT – Vin Diesel plays a Marine who’s killed in action, then brought back to life with superpowers. Based on the Valiant Comics story, it was one of the first films to be denied an audience when theaters shut down in March.

THE BURNT ORANGE HERESY – If you’ve wanted to see what it’s like at Lake Como, George Clooney’s getaway, this is the film for you. The thriller stars Elizabeth Debicki as a woman who takes up with an art critic (Claes Bang) and gets caught up in a plot to steal art from an elusive creator. Mick Jagger plays the collector determined to get the work.