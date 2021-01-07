A year without Meryl: Actresses nudge Oscar winner for big-screen attention

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” – Like Scarlett, Kirby recalls the Meryl Streep of “Kramer vs. Kramer.” (She even has a similarly effective courtroom scene.) She’s a woman whose child has died shortly after birth, prompting many to believe the midwife did something wrong. Pulling inward, Kirby wrestles with her partner, her family and her friends over what’s the right thing to do. The opening birth segment, alone, suggests she’s an actress who’s capable of great things.

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” – Like Glenn Close in “Fatal Attraction,” Mulligan peels this role like an onion, revealing all sorts of emotional layers. Once a medical student, she’s now working in a coffee shop trying to find purpose after her friend Nina was raped and no one believed her. Seeing herself as a one-person crusade against toxic masculinity, she confronts men about their behavior and writes about them in her journal. When she happens upon someone she knew in medical school, Mulligan’s Cassie seems to be turning a corner. Instead, she’s headed in a life-changing direction – one that lets the actress surprise right to the end.