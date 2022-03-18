Actor Daniel Durant says the response to 'CODA' has been overwhelming

When “CODA” won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best ensemble, actor Daniel Durant says he could sense the other actors’ love.

“I still feel overwhelmed,” he says through an interpreter. “I’m excited to see the future. I’m excited for some change and see more roles for deaf actors.”

Nominated for Best Picture, “CODA” tells the story of a young hearing girl who interprets for her deaf parents and brother, who run a fishing boat. When she expresses interest in pursuing a music career, they can’t understand why she would want to leave them and strike out on her own.

Written by Sian Heder, who also directed, the script is “perfect,” Durant says. Although he has been in other projects with hearing directors, “they usually have to do research to understand deaf culture. I’ll give them notes,” he says. “But, for the first time, the script was perfect.”

Heder, he says, understood the deaf community completely.

While it took a day or two for hearing crew members to get on the same track, it happened and, now, Durant says, they’re good friends. “With time, people will learn how to work with deaf actors. It’s not a big thing.”

Raised in Duluth, Minnesota, Durant caught the acting bug when he was 9. He was cast in a play and he loved the experience. “People came up to me and said, ‘You’re going to be an actor.’ But even before that, I said, ‘I’m going to be a star,’” he says with a laugh.

As with Ruby, Emilia Jones’ character in “CODA” (which stands for “children of deaf adults”), there were those who tried to dissuade him. Marlee Matlin won an Oscar for “Children of a Lesser God” “but she got lucky,” they told him. “You’ll never be able to do it.”

“I understand how Ruby feels. People don’t understand the richness of ASL (American Sign Language),” he says, or the power of Durant’s determination.

To reach a wider audience, he posted videos on YouTube and attracted the attention of Deaf West Theatre in Los Angeles, a company that combines ASL and spoken English in its productions. He was cast in “Cyrano” in 2012. In the starring role: Troy Kotsur, who plays his father in “CODA.”

A role in Deaf West’s production of “Spring Awakening” brought him to Broadway and his first brush with stardom. A recurring role in “Switched at Birth” brought him into contact with Matlin, who plays his mother in “CODA.”

“I am such a huge fan of Marlee,” he says. “The first time I was on the set with her, I was super nervous. No one knew who I was, but here was this famous actress. And she was the first person to come up to me. She recognized me from the Deaf West theater play.”

When the two were cast in “CODA,” she became something of a mentor. “Marlee has always given me advice,” he says with a smile. “She lets me know how Hollywood works. She’s just happy to see other deaf people in this place now. She wants us to grow…she’s like my mom. She’s the strongest woman in the world.”

While filming “CODA,” the stars frequently bonded over dinner. Kotsur, he says, became like a father. “We have been best buds ever since our plays together,” Durant says. “I was raised with no father but two mothers. He was the first man I could ask questions about ‘men’ stuff.”

At those weekend dinners, the actors would usually watch football and, here, there’s discord. “Marlee and I are complete opposites. I support the Vikings. She’s a Chicago Bears fan. We talk trash to each other.”

Jones, he says, fit in perfectly. “Whoever picked her was a genius.”

Two weeks before filming started, Jones, Kotsur and Durant got fishing training. “They taught us how to use all the machines and what it was like to fish on the ocean. When you see the movie, we’re all doing it.”

He and Jones became quite proficient and, yes, could do the work if asked. “I love their community,” he says of the fishing business. “They’re such a tight-knit group. They work all day.”

Now, Durant is hoping he can be just as busy with acting.

“CODA” – which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival – is considered a sentimental favorite for the Best Picture Oscar.

Durant says he can’t imagine what it will be like to be in the same room as “all the best artists in the world. I’m so looking forward to it, I can’t put into words how I feel right now.”

Working with them on other projects is definitely the goal. “There are so many stories about deaf culture,” the 32-year-old says. “I’m just happy this all happened.”

“CODA” is now streaming on AppleTV+.

