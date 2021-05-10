After two years of idling, drive-in theaters are revving up in Nebraska

“Basically, I’ll be working for a few more years,” he said.

Now, Novak and Miller said their outdoor theaters are back and better than ever.

At RiverWest Park, the outdoor theater is part of the park’s overall admission fee. The June 5 showing of “Lady and the Tramp” will be free to all thanks to a sponsor coming on board for Elkhorn Days.

“People can actually camp in front of the screen,” which measures 12 feet by 20 feet, Novak said. “A lot of people love to bring their family and tents.”

At Falconwood Park, viewers in up to 200 vehicles per showing will enjoy a 50-foot screen for some of the biggest blockbusters of the past five decades. The new screen is an 18-foot upgrade from the previous screen.

Miller said the new screen is paired with a high-end projector that illuminates the screen at twice the brightness of the previous projector.

“We talk about how, in a way, the flood was a blessing for us,” Miller said. “We have rebuilt everything in a way with how we wanted it. It’s nicer, better and cleaner.”