Allison Holker Boss posts for the first time since husband tWitch's death: 'Oh how my heart aches'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, call 1-800-273-TALK, text 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Allison Holker Boss shared a photo of herself with late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss to Instagram on Wednesday, one week after his death by suicide.

"My ONE and ONLY," she captioned their selfie, which showed the pair embracing and smiling. "Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much," she added.

Last Wednesday, CNN reported that Boss had died, via a statement from Holker Boss to CNN.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she added. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Boss, who was 40 at the time of his death, was a DJ and co-executive producer for the "Ellen DeGeneres Show," as well as an actor and professional dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance."

Boss, who was married fellow dancer Allison, shared three children with her.

The official Instagram account for "So You Think You Can Dance" posted in Boss's honor last week, writing how the show will always remember him "for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many. This tragic, painful loss of such a radiant, inimitable talent and beloved friend is immeasurable beyond words, and we grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans."

DeGeneres also issued a statement regarding Boss, saying shortly after news of his death became public that she was "heartbroken" over his passing.

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," she wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

