Amanda Seyfried looks to see what makes Elizabeth Holmes tick in 'The Dropout'

Amanda Seyfried says she embarked upon playing Elizabeth Holmes, the biotech engineer who founded Theranos, with no judgment.

Even though she was convicted of defrauding investors, Holmes had to believe in herself, Seyfried says.

“If you want to believe something badly enough and you work hard to make it true, then at some point you’re just going to have to choose whether or not it’s true,” Seyfried says. “Our brains are miraculous. We can forget things. We can bury things. We can create things. And she was incredible at creating things. She could sell me sand if I ever met her.”

Seyfried, who stars in the limited series, “The Dropout,” says she studied Holmes’ idiosyncrasies to get a handle on her character. “The shape of my mouth isn’t the same as hers, but I can make sounds somewhat or pretty close to what she did. That’s my job as an actor – mimicking. But, in terms of the depth of it, I had to work really hard to get there because I speak at such a higher level than she does naturally.”

More hallmarks – the lips, the turtleneck, the messy hair – are essential if you’re doing a “Saturday Night Live” parody. But to get inside Holmes’ mind, she tried to reveal other aspects of the woman.

“The whole point of making this is that you were letting us into a world that we weren’t privy to before and people want to know why,” Seyfried says during a Zoom conference.

Holmes’ vocal quirks came over time. “When the public met Elizabeth Holmes she was already speaking very deeply. (In the series), we get to see when she’s a kid and she has a pretty average tenor.”

Before 2015, Holmes wowed with technology that she said could return significant information with just a pinprick’s worth of blood. She attracted a who’s who of investors to her company, Theranos, and appeared onto a medical breakthrough when investigators dug a bit deeper into her claims.

They found the technology wasn’t as accurate as investors had been led to believe. In 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged her with massive fraud regarding the company’s claims. She settled the charges by paying a fine, returning 18.9 million shares to the company, relinquishing her voting control of the company and accepting a 10-year ban from serving on another publicly held company.

While Seyfried was filming “The Dropout,” the trial was just beginning. “Because new information was always coming through to us, we were always wondering if we were on the right track,” she says. “The timing of it just made it a lot more real.”

Executive Producer Elizabeth Meriwether says it was never her intention to pass judgment. “This series is the mystery of what was going on in her head and what led her to make the choices she made,” Meriweither says. “I wanted to look at that full picture.”

As information came in during shooting, Meriwether tried to adapt the script. “It’s not a true-crime series. It’s a mystery of who she is.”

“The Dropout” is airing on Hulu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.