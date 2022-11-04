Amber Heard's Twitter account vanishes after Elon Musk took over

The Tesla CEO's $44 billion (£39 billion) acquisition of the platform was completed last week and since then, he has implemented significant changes, including the dissolution of its board of directors, firing top executives, hiring Tesla employees, and announcing an $8 (£7) fee for users to get a blue verified tick. Heard's account was deleted on Wednesday, according to YouTuber Matthew Lewis, also known as That Umbrella Guy, who tweeted: "Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter."
More than a few people have said they were leaving Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company, but his former girlfriend, Amber Heard, appears to have actually split with the social media platform.
Her handle, @RealAmberHeard, is no longer listed.
She
announced via her verified Facebook page on April 10, 2017, "I am now live on Twitter. You can follow my tweets here - @realamberheard."
Heard and Musk went public with their relationship that same month, reconciled after a brief split, and then reportedly broke up for good in April 2018.
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Friday, May 27, 2022.
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool
"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," Heard tweeted in June.
She still has accounts on Facebook and Instagram, but has not shared publicly as to why she left Twitter.
CNN has reached out to Heard's representative for comment.
