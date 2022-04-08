An offer they could refuse: 'The Offer' details how 'The Godfather' almost didn't get made

“The Godfather” may be an iconic entry in the history of motion pictures, but it wasn’t an easy sell.

In “The Offer,” a 10-part series on the making of the film, we learn author Mario Puzo was desperate for a hit, singer Frank Sinatra was incensed a character might be based on him, and producer Al Ruddy was trying to make a splash in the movie business.

While audiences are familiar with director Francis Ford Coppola and the film’s actors, they probably didn’t know Ruddy or others behind the scenes.

Before shooting began on “The Offer,” director Dexter Fletcher charged each of his actors with writing a back story on their characters and how they came to be a part of “The Godfather.”

“It was such a profoundly brilliant experience,” says Juno Temple, who plays Bettye McCartt, a key behind-the-scenes force. “Each person had done such extraordinary research, whether they were kind of making up what they could…or whether they really had these facts. I thought it was so magical to break the ice like that…and confess why we were going to help be a part of getting ‘The Godfather’ made.”

Ruddy, played by Miles Teller, was eager to get into films after making a name for himself as the man behind “Hogan’s Heroes,” a dubious sitcom about life in a German concentration camp.

Key to cracking the door: Studio head Robert Evans. Although he was a well-known figure, even to non-industry types, Evans wasn’t a household name.

To play the dashing studio head, actor Matthew Goode saw Evans’ autobiographical documentary, “The Kid Stays in the Picture,” and talked with those who knew him. Even those who saw Evan as a contentious figure said “he was the nicest, kindest, most generous person,” Goode says. “Sometimes his downfall was due to his more angelic side than his darker side.”

To offer a little insight into Evans, Temple brought Goode a pair of the executive’s glasses. “They have bite marks all up and down the arms,” Goode says. “Having seen that, he obviously was stressed. There was a lot more homework than just sticking on a pair of glasses.”

A great responsibility

Teller frequently texted Ruddy and realized playing him was “keeping me on my toes. There’s a great responsibility when you take on somebody’s life and (are) telling it – especially a life as full as Al’s was. If somebody made a movie about my life, you couldn’t even fill 30 minutes of the entertainment we have in this story.”

While Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and other actors are characters in “The Offer,” it’s folks on the outside who fuel the series’ drama. Crime boss Joe Colombo (played in the film by Giovanni Ribisi), for example, wanted the film shelved because it misrepresented Italian Americas and fostered the use of the term “mafia.”

Colombo met with Ruddy and came to an agreement -- the word “mafia” wouldn’t be used in the picture.

Members of the mob then embraced the film and actually showed up on set. Like Temple, Ribisi found the pre-shoot work invaluable. “We were approaching this as if we were making a film – or just trying to swing for the fences.”

It's about family

What helped pull “The Godfather” out of the swamp of mobster films (which industry insiders said didn’t make money) was its focus. Puzo didn’t write a story about mobsters. He wrote a story about family.

“It was like making a great recipe,” Fletcher says.

While characters – like Ruddy – downplay the role of television in the series, it’s actually the savior of something like “The Offer.”

“Television has become the great delivery system for storytelling now,” Executive Producer Michael Tolkin says. “I think we’re happier watching 10 hours of a television series than 90 minutes of a movie, most of the time.”

“The Offer,” as a result, pays homage to the “go big” attitude filmmakers once had. “We made something that was as big and impressive as we possibly could for the resources we had,” Fletcher says. “We didn’t go, ‘Oh, it’s TV. We better not aim for the stars.’”

“The Offer” begins streaming April 28 on Paramount+.

