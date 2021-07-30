'Back to the Future' actor coming to an ACME Comics fan meet-and-greet

SIOUX CITY -- You may not know J.J. Cohen by name, but you may recognize this character actor from his work as Myron the Mapmaker in the '80s cult movie classic "Fire with Fire" or from the it's-so-campy-it's-funny horror flick "976-EVIL."
Chances are even greater, most audiences will remember him as one of bad guy Biff Tannen's crew from the "Back to the Future" trilogy.
"It's amazing that after more than 30 years, the 'Back to the Future' movies still resonate with audiences," the now 56-year-old Cohen said.
Cohen, whose other acting credits include roles in "Almost Famous," "Third Rock from the Sun" and "V," will be meeting with fans and signing autographs from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at ACME Comics & Collectibles, 1622 Pierce St.
"We are very excited to bring J.J. into the store and meet his fans," ACME Comics owner Fran McGarry said. "J.J. was one of only six actors to appear in all three 'Back to the Future' movies and is considered one of the rarest cast autographs to get. ACME is very happy to be one of his few stops on his summer tour and we know the fans will love to meet with him."
Cohen's fans may even discover a few little-known facts. Like, for example, he was actually the first actor to be considered for the part of Biff in the original "Back to the Future" movie.
"It's true I was (writer-producer) Bob Gale's first choice to play Biff, the antagonist of Marty McFly," Cohen said. "While Michael J. Fox was always the first choice for Marty, the producers of his TV series, 'Family Ties,' weren't going to let him do the movie."
"Instead, actor Eric Stolz ('Mask') was to have played Marty," he continued. "Opposite Michael, I was believable as a bully. Eric was taller than Michael, so Thomas F. Wilson replaced me in the role of Biff. When Michael became available to play Marty, they simply kept Tom Wilson as Biff and cast me as one of Biff's henchmen."
Indeed, Cohen's career has had several should've been/could've been moments.
"Let's see, I turned down roles in 'Platoon,' 'The Lost Boys' and 'River's Edge,'" he said, listing off several well-known '80s era films. "Incredibly, those decisions made sense to me as a young actor. Today, I simply shake my head and ask what was I thinking?"
What role did Cohen want, but didn't get? The iconic role of "Goose" Bradshaw, the best friend of Tom Cruise in 1986's "Top Gun."
"Anthony Edwards was just coming off of starring in 'Revenge of the Nerds' and he was cast instead," he said, years later. "Now, that was a heartbreaker."
Despite that, Cohen is philosophical when it comes to his acting career.
"My life has been a series of unexpected turns," he said. "I had a nice acting career for 20 years. Then, I lost all of my money in the stock market crash of 2000. I remade all of that money back through real estate investments and actually retired when I was 42 years old."
It was while testing the waters on the public speaker circuit that Cohen learned his mom was ailing. Devoting his time as a full-time caregiver, he cared for mom while living in Las Vegas.
Following his mom's death, Cohen began hitting the film convention route with renewed vigor a few years ago.
"As a young actor, you live for the immediate applause," he said. "Knowing that people are still enjoying the work I did more than 30 years ago just blows my mind."