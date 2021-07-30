'Back to the Future' actor coming to an ACME Comics fan meet-and-greet

SIOUX CITY -- You may not know J.J. Cohen by name, but you may recognize this character actor from his work as Myron the Mapmaker in the '80s cult movie classic "Fire with Fire" or from the it's-so-campy-it's-funny horror flick "976-EVIL."

Chances are even greater, most audiences will remember him as one of bad guy Biff Tannen's crew from the "Back to the Future" trilogy.

"It's amazing that after more than 30 years, the 'Back to the Future' movies still resonate with audiences," the now 56-year-old Cohen said.

Cohen, whose other acting credits include roles in "Almost Famous," "Third Rock from the Sun" and "V," will be meeting with fans and signing autographs from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at ACME Comics & Collectibles, 1622 Pierce St.

"We are very excited to bring J.J. into the store and meet his fans," ACME Comics owner Fran McGarry said. "J.J. was one of only six actors to appear in all three 'Back to the Future' movies and is considered one of the rarest cast autographs to get. ACME is very happy to be one of his few stops on his summer tour and we know the fans will love to meet with him."