BRUCE MILLER: '1917,' 'Hollywood' get big boost from Golden Globes wins

The Golden Globes gave some Oscar hopefuls a good shot at nabbing nominations.
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman,” Awkwafina, “The Farewell,” and “1917” had to move up a step or two thanks to their wins Sunday night.
While Egerton and Awkwafina are considered “possibilities to make the final five, this had to help – particularly since last year’s Best Actor went to Ramy Malik for “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
While Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t win Best Actor/Comedy, Musical, that didn’t hurt his film’s chances. “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” won Best Comedy, Musical, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (for Brad Pitt). That puts it in a good position to get big attention Jan. 13 when the Oscar nominations are announced.
Perhaps the biggest blow was dealt to “The Irishman,” which didn’t get a single award, even though it had heavyweights like Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino in its corner.
Thanks to wins for Best Drama and Best Director (Sam Mendes), “1917” could be a sleeper in the competition. Although it doesn’t hit theaters across the country until this week, it has all the bells a Best Picture winner boasts. Look for it to be the one to nudge some more recognizable candidates. Interestingly, Mendes mentioned that it was made for the big screen, a jab at several of the fellow nominees from Netflix. Because it’s a studio film, it could get a lot of support from those in the industry who question the place for streaming services in the motion picture business.
“Joker” did well, too, winning Best Actor, Drama for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Score and "Parasite" won Best Foreign Language Film, which definitely will help it in other categories.
Politics and current affairs weren't exempt from the proceedings. Throughout the evening, winners and presenters talked about the fires in Australia and the need to do something about climate change. Pitt mentioned it, too, and also gave the audience a little nudge: “If you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, hey, take it. I think we need it.”
He’s considered the closest thing to a lock in this year’s awards sweepstakes. Renee Zellweger, who won Best Actress, Drama for “Judy,” is likely to lead her pack, too.
Laura Dern, a board member for the Academy, won Best Supporting Actress for “Marriage Story” and could likely be a favorite in the big competition. In her acceptance speech, she joked, “We get to give voice to the voiceless…the divorce lawyer.”
Elton John and Bernie Taupin won their first award as a writing team for Best Song for “Rocketman.” That, too, could bode well for them at the Oscars.
In TV categories, “Succession” took home prizes for Best Drama, Best Drama Actor (Brian Cox); “Fleabag” won Best Comedy and Best Actress (Phoebe Waller-Bridge); “Chernobyl” won Best Miniseries/Movie and Best Supporting Actor (Stellan Skarsgard). Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) won Best Actor, Comedy; Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Best Actress, Drama; Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”), Best Actor, Miniseries; Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”), Best Actress, Miniseries; Patricia Arquette (“The Act”), Best Supporting Actress.
While Ricky Gervais was hardly a welcome host (the audience looked aghast at some of his opening jokes), he didn’t get in the way of the star parade.
Because it comes first in the awards sweepstakes (the Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Awards are soon to follow), the Globes get the big names and, sometimes, genuine surprise when someone wins.
Look for “1917” to have a big opening week. With two awards in its corner, it should open like a true contender.