BRUCE MILLER: '1917,' 'Hollywood' get big boost from Golden Globes wins

The Golden Globes gave some Oscar hopefuls a good shot at nabbing nominations.

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman,” Awkwafina, “The Farewell,” and “1917” had to move up a step or two thanks to their wins Sunday night.

While Egerton and Awkwafina are considered “possibilities to make the final five, this had to help – particularly since last year’s Best Actor went to Ramy Malik for “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

While Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t win Best Actor/Comedy, Musical, that didn’t hurt his film’s chances. “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” won Best Comedy, Musical, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (for Brad Pitt). That puts it in a good position to get big attention Jan. 13 when the Oscar nominations are announced.

Perhaps the biggest blow was dealt to “The Irishman,” which didn’t get a single award, even though it had heavyweights like Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino in its corner.