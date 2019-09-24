{{featured_button_text}}
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A pair of Iowans with connections to Buena Vista University are set to debut their recreation of “Toy Story 3”  at the Storm Lake school on Thursday.

2018 graduate Morgan McGrew and brother Mason McGrew, a BVU senior, have worked on the project for eight years, drawn millions of YouTube views for two trailers and earned notoriety from Lee Unkrich, director of the original "Toy Story 3."

“The movie came out on June 18, 2010, and our parents ... took us to the theater to see it,” Mason McGrew says. “I was 11 at the time; Morgan was 14. It’s my favorite movie of all-time, something I relate to.” 

By the time he turned 12, Mason McGrew was working to recreate the movie, shot by shot. He and Morgan used toys, paint, people, parks, schools, and more as props in shooting tens of thousands of photos using the mobile app Stop Motion Pro, all of it shot on an iPhone. 

Morgan’s bedroom in the family’s home at Ankeny was remade to represent sites in the movie, such as the inside of a garbage truck, Sunnyside Daycare, Bonnie’s room, and a landfill. The boys painstakingly modeled Mason’s room after Andy’s bedroom in the movie. 

“The majority of our recreation of the movie was shot in our home,” Mason says. “We shot the film everywhere we grew up. Some of it was shot at BVU, a portion of it at Park View Middle School in Ankeny, and some at Ankeny High School.” 

Mason, who says the film will appear in full on YouTube prior to the screening, laughs while recounting hiccups Mother Nature threw at these creative forces on one busy day of filming. 

“I was 40 pictures into a stop motion when the power went out due to a storm, and I questioned whether I should keep going,” says Mason, who, like his brother, serves as co-creator, co-director, co-editor, co-producer, and co-stop-motion animator. He waited until the next day, resulting in a 6-second shot that took 24 hours to execute. 

The recreated movie lasts 1 hour, 35 minutes. It will be shown at 7 p.m. in the school's Anderson Auditorium; a question-and-answer session with the McGrews and a reception in the SSA Art Gallery, which has an exhibit of props used during filming, follow the screening.

“We were going to put this film together at some point, regardless,” said Mason McGrew. “Now that we’ve completed it, it’s something for all Disney and Pixar fans to enjoy.”

