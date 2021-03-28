Casey Affleck, Jason Segel probe bounds of friendship in oh-so-sad 'Our Friend'

Bruce Miller says Justin Timberlake in “Palmer” doesn’t stray much from the ex-con profile, but newcomer Ryder Allen is about as authentic as young actors get. Also this week, the tearjerker "Our Friend” celebrates the power of friendship but, at times, it’s way too difficult to watch.

If you’re not “that” friend to someone, you might want to rethink your relationships.

In “Our Friend,” we get to meet someone so unselfish he moves in and helps a couple through the wife’s last days. It’s a real gut punch.

Jason Segel stars as Dane, the unassuming store clerk who decides to move in and help out when bestie Nicole (Dakota Johnson) is diagnosed with cancer. He sees how overwhelmed she and her husband, Matt (Casey Affleck), are and figures he can handle mundane tasks, tend their daughters and make the transition a bit easier.

It’s a magnanimous gesture that shows just how devoted some people can be.

To understand the mindset, director Gabriela Cowperthwaite offers glimpses of the trio at different stages in their lives. Dane starts as Nicole’s theater friend, then morphs into Matt’s sounding board. The three do plenty together before her illness becomes the tie that binds.

Matt, an ambitious journalist, often puts work before family, which causes friction. Dane eases the tension, befriends both and fends off snark from outside sources.

When friends question his motives (singer Jake Owen plays a particularly blunt neighbor), Dane shrugs them off; Nicole and Matt ignore the chatter.