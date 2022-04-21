Director Robert Eggers embraces big moves in 'The Northman'

Shooting a film as sprawling as “The Northman” was like getting a doctorate in filmmaking, director Robert Eggers says.

“It’s really crazy the stuff I learned,” he explains during a Zoom interview. “I’m incredibly grateful to have been able to make a big movie that wasn’t a franchise movie.”

Shooting vast scenes in one take, for example, seemed daunting but the director of photography, Jarin Blaschke, was able to pull them off even without storyboards, Eggers says. Often the two had to make decisions on the fly.

“I was sure we were going to get crushed by our own ideas but, you know, we made it through,” Eggers says with a smile.

While a Viking drama was never a bucket list project for someone who had done such smaller films as “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” it was inspired by the “massive, overwhelming, otherworldly” landscapes found on a trip to Iceland.

Two years later, he had lunch with actor Alexander Skarsgard, who said it was always his dream to make a Viking movie. The Emmy-winning star of "Big Little Lies" had been trying to get one started, but didn’t find a script he liked. At the lunch, the two decided they’d join forces. “And, lo and behold, we ended up making an epic," Eggers says.

An epic story

Set in 895 AD, “The Northman” shows how a Scandinavian boy is determined to avenge his father’s death and save his mother, even if it takes him a lifetime. Flash forward a couple of decades and that boy has grown into Amleth, a slave who stealthily plots his course.

Skarsgard, of course, plays the role “and wanted nothing less than perfection,” Eggers says. “He totally transformed his body. I mean, Alex is the sweetest, gentlest, goofiest guy and he became like this furious machine…but he still brought the pathos, he still had the innocence and sensitivity that (the younger actor in the role) has. There’s some melancholy there, which makes it powerful.”

Several times in the film, Skarsgard lets out blood-curdling screams. Intense blood-curdling screams. “I was scared of what he was doing,” Eggers says. If the director wanted another take, Skarsgard was more than up for it – “and that made him scream harder.”

The ripped look of Amleth, though, took time to achieve. “It was a lot of discipline and he ate so much food that it was insane. The amount of protein he would eat was genuinely shocking.”

To play his mother, Eggers called on Nicole Kidman. “The character could have been played in a kind of over-the-top scene-chewy way but her subtle, icy approach was much more interesting and more exciting and real and powerful.”

Iceland’s Bjork figures in, too, and “The Witch” star Anya Taylor-Joy turns up as a witch here as well. “But it’s not easy to be a woman in the Viking age. It’s easier to be a witch in the Viking age than in Puritan New England.”

Having people he had worked with (like Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe) gave Eggers the freedom he needed to manage “The Northman’s” sweep. Blaschke, a veteran of both his previous films, afforded him an opportunity to take risks and “shoot in an unconventional way. We trusted each other already.”

Likewise, the actors: “A big part of the actor/director relationship is establishing trust and we didn’t have to do that, which is great.”

A fair fight

To play off Skarsgard, Eggers cast Claes Bang, a Danish actor who had a “Christopher Lee-like quality.” He was also the same height as the leading man, “which made you think there’s a chance Alex could lose to him in a sword fight.”

Heavy on violence, “The Northman” offered parallels to today. “Viking culture was an incredibly sophisticated culture,” Eggers says. “They’re a culture of advanced technology. Their ships and their trade routes made the world a very small place but it was completely obsessed with horrible violence – the kind of violence that terrorized everyone. Clearly, we haven’t learned any lessons.”

With such a massive story to tell, Eggers was concerned he could turn in a film of manageable length. “It was the first time that I didn’t have final cut, so that became difficult. But I’m very proud of the film. This is the director’s cut. This is the version that I wanted to make and I’m grateful for the studio to give me the opportunity.”

One more stab?

Next time, Eggers says, he won’t tackle something as expansive, but he will do something a bit bigger than his first two films.

“I have a place if this movie makes money,” he says. “If it doesn’t, then it doesn’t matter anyway.”

Another Viking film? “I don’t know if I’d make another one. That’s part of what I like about my job – I get to be completely obsessed with one world and then learn about a new one.”

The moral of his Viking experience? “I’m glad that we don’t live in the Viking age. That’s for damn sure.”

