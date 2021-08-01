DVD REVIEW: 'A Quiet Place,' parts one and two, make a dandy double feature

If you want your own in-home double feature, look no further than “A Quiet Place,” parts one and two.

Now available on DVD, they fit well together and give you a hint of more to come.

In the sequel (which had one of those pandemic openings), we find the family trying to make it to safety after the death of dad (John Krasinski). Through flashbacks, we see what he was doing the day the creatures arrived.

Krasinski, who also directed the two parts, introduces a new friend, Emmett (Cillian Murphy), who’s key to the rescue. Then, flash forward 474 days and mom (Emily Blunt) is trying to figure out how she can get her three children out of their home and into some place a little safer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Like the first film, “Part II” plays many of its scenes in silence. Because the creatures can’t see but have super-sensitive hearing, they can pounce anytime a noise is made. Luckily, Blunt’s late husband set up a path that would enable them to move stealthily. (What he didn’t consider were shoes – why couldn’t they wear sneakers on those gravel roads?)