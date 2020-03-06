DVD REVIEW: Adam Sandler creates manic character in 'Uncut Gems'

Independent Spirit Awards voters embraced “Uncut Gems” even if Oscar voters didn’t.

Giving trophies to star Adam Sandler and directors Benny and Josh Safdie, they showed there was still a lot of great filmmaking in the world, even if it didn’t come with a huge pricetag.

Chronicling the life of a jeweler (Sandler), it had speed, drive and ambition.

In the drama, Sandler’s Howard Ratner is over-extended, caught in bad relationships and likely to end up on the wrong side of the law – if he can’t make a deal that would solve everything. Watching a documentary about opals, he manages to score one and sees it as his ticket out of debt. Even better, he has a relationship with Kevin Garnett (who appears as himself) that could make more than debts disappear.

While juggling the sale, he has to contend with a disgruntled wife (Idina Menzel) and an ambitious girlfriend (Julia Fox). His right-hand man (a very good LaKeith Stanfield) isn’t much help, either, which forces him to fend off everyone single-handedly.