DVD REVIEW: Adam Sandler creates manic character in 'Uncut Gems'

Independent Spirit Awards voters embraced “Uncut Gems” even if Oscar voters didn’t.
Giving trophies to star Adam Sandler and directors Benny and Josh Safdie, they showed there was still a lot of great filmmaking in the world, even if it didn’t come with a huge pricetag.
Chronicling the life of a jeweler (Sandler), it had speed, drive and ambition.
In the drama, Sandler’s Howard Ratner is over-extended, caught in bad relationships and likely to end up on the wrong side of the law – if he can’t make a deal that would solve everything. Watching a documentary about opals, he manages to score one and sees it as his ticket out of debt. Even better, he has a relationship with Kevin Garnett (who appears as himself) that could make more than debts disappear.
While juggling the sale, he has to contend with a disgruntled wife (Idina Menzel) and an ambitious girlfriend (Julia Fox). His right-hand man (a very good LaKeith Stanfield) isn’t much help, either, which forces him to fend off everyone single-handedly.
Under the Safdie Brothers’ tutelage, “Uncut Gems” has a claustrophobic feel that makes you sense Howard’s anxiety. Sandler plays it well, too, and isn’t afraid to look silly while trying to score on every front. He exhibits signs of addiction, as well, and gets key moments in play with Garnett, who comes looking for an investment.
When the basketball player becomes elusive, “Uncut Gems” steps up its pace and lets us see just how tenuous Howard’s life is.
The Safdies go into plenty of narrow spaces (at clubs, at a high school, in the jewelry store) just to make him sweat and aren’t afraid of exposing several dark corners in the process. The Weeknd shows up at an event and gives us a glimpse of the world Howard wishes he moved in.
Sandler gooses his pace considerably and isn’t afraid to look stupid when he’s being roughed up by those he owes. He understands the hustle and isn’t above showing its weaknesses. If this is his new path in life, expect big things.
“Uncut Gems” shines, largely because its star is willing to invest so much. It also works because its directors have set key players in his way and let them complicate his full-court press.
