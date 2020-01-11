DVD REVIEW: Animated 'Addams Family' barely raises an eyebrow

Wednesday (nicely voiced by Chloe Grace Moretz) strikes up a friendship with Needler’s daughter and finds common ground. There’s a good song about blending in and a lot of work for Thing to do.

But when Lurch starts playing pop tunes on the organ, you wonder if a committee didn’t throw out ideas just to see what might fit – or fill.

At the end of the show, there’s a sing-along to the TV theme show, but it’s so tacked on you don’t really want to bother.

An animated “Addams Family” should have borrowed ideas from the original magazine cartoons and, perhaps, copied their look. An early idea – to do this in stop-motion animation – might have been good, too.

But resembling umpteen films without a specific eye is like sitting through Popeye cartoons until you can get to “Scooby-Doo.” There’s no real pull.

Janney emerges as a good voice artist; Oscar Isaac is an OK Gomez. And Charlize Theron is never more than Charlize Theron as Morticia.

Rather than buy the franchise, producers should have insisted on a better premise. That, alone, could have given this two snaps up.

