DVD REVIEW: Anthony Hopkins galvanizes in 'The Father'

“The Father” is a difficult film to watch – not because it strays as much as its lead character’s mind, but because it could be the future we all face.

Chronicling those oh-so-difficult days of a man with dementia, it dances from one vantage point to another, switching moods as effortlessly as an orchestra.

Anthony Hopkins, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance, plays a man in his 80s who can’t quite handle the news he gets from his daughter, Anne (Olivia Colman). She says she’s moving to Paris to start a new life and his inability to get along with a caregiver has made him a problem.

Just when he begins to process the news, he hears a noise and he sees a strange man.

The man says he’s Anne’s husband, but isn’t she leaving him?

When Anne returns, she looks much younger than we remember. And who is the man with her?

Anthony (as the old man is named) bounces between worlds, wondering if someone is trying to play a trick on him.