DVD REVIEW: Anthony Hopkins galvanizes in 'The Father'

“The Father” is a difficult film to watch – not because it strays as much as its lead character’s mind, but because it could be the future we all face.
Chronicling those oh-so-difficult days of a man with dementia, it dances from one vantage point to another, switching moods as effortlessly as an orchestra.
Anthony Hopkins, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance, plays a man in his 80s who can’t quite handle the news he gets from his daughter, Anne (Olivia Colman). She says she’s moving to Paris to start a new life and his inability to get along with a caregiver has made him a problem.
Just when he begins to process the news, he hears a noise and he sees a strange man.
The man says he’s Anne’s husband, but isn’t she leaving him?
When Anne returns, she looks much younger than we remember. And who is the man with her?
Anthony (as the old man is named) bounces between worlds, wondering if someone is trying to play a trick on him.
Gradually, we understand what’s afoot and look for signs to tell us where the action is taking place. Directed by Florian Zeller (from his play of the same name), “The Father” is both mystery and drama, preying on our emotions and hatching in our minds.
Zeller drops in other characters, too, and toys with the claustrophobic background so we can grab onto something substantial.
Colman offers the comfort we want in the setting but others appear to snatch it away.
When Hopkins tries to get his bearings, he has no clue as to the time or day he’s in.
It’s a masterful piece of acting that uses plenty of Hopkins hallmarks but also introduces us to a few new tricks. When he reverts to childhood, we feel every bit of his fear and want the world to settle down, too.
“The Father” isn’t an embraceable film. It veers too closely to reality. But it also helps those related to someone with dementia understand the condition. Just over 90 minutes, it accomplishes its mission in short order. It also points out how fleeting life can be.
While "Silence of the Lambs" may have given Hopkins an identity, "The Father" grants him immortality. It's one of those performances that will stand for years, no matter how memorable others may be.