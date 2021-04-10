DVD REVIEW: 'Barb and Star' makes a quick jump to DVD market

It didn’t take “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” long to get to the DVD market.

Perhaps that’s because it had a streaming run that got the word out. Now, it’s a matter of deciding if you want to keep the film around the house.

If you need something mindless and silly, the answer could be yes.

Like many of Will Ferrell’s comedies, it pulls in plenty of friends and goes off the beam several time. Like an overlong “Saturday Night Live” skit, it doesn’t really have an ending, just Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo as two fortysomething Nebraskans on vacation after losing their “dream” jobs at Jennifer Convertibles.

Since another friend raved about Vista Del Mar, they figure it’s the place for them, too.

Meanwhile, an evil woman with a vendetta plots to cause chaos at the seaside community’s Seafood Jam.