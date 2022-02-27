DVD REVIEW: 'Belfast' looms as emotional favorite for Best Picture

Even though “The Power of the Dog” has the most Oscar nominations, it could lose Best Picture to a less sprawling film like “Belfast.”

The reason? Director Kenneth Branagh’s cinematic memoir is such a love letter to the people who affected who he is.

Set in the war-torn city in the 1960s, “Belfast” follows 9-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill) as he copes with the unrest that lies just outside his door. Sure, he can escape into the world of “Star Trek” (and an occasional movie), but broken glass and marching thugs are part of his everyday life.

More pressing is the immediate effect on his family. Pa (Jamie Dornan) is frequently gone to England for work; Ma (Caitriona Balfe) has to handle discipline when the kids get out of hand. For a degree of normalcy, there are the grandparents (lovingly played by Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds), who handle those all-important questions about life.

In another world, this would be Branagh’s “E.T.” – a slice of childhood that’s colored by the events that surround him. Buddy is curious, blunt and oftentimes theatrical. It’s easy to see how the child could grow up to be an actor and director – and consummate observer.

Branagh, though, doesn’t skimp on the violence, showing how Molotov cocktails are commonplace.

Through it all, Buddy still has time to pine about the girl in school, plot his place in the world and worry about the fate of his dad. Hill is such a natural you can’t help but be pulled into his story.

Showing the religious battle from a different perspective helps us understand the political tug we face in the United States today. Shooting in black and white, Branagh adds drama to situations that shouldn’t seem all that dramatic.

When he does spring into color (for a family foray to the theater for “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” for example), it’s a surprise – and a treat.

Hill’s journey, though, wouldn’t be quite as eventful without the loving touch his parents and grandparents add. Dornan – in his best performance yet – and Balfe are effective; Dench and Hinds, both Oscar nominees, are superb.

When young Buddy visits his grandfather in the hospital, he gets answers to the questions we all wish we had asked. Hinds towers in a small but pivotal role.

For the family, “Belfast” is a struggle between tradition and safety. Do they stay in a place where trouble lurks on every corner? Or do they move and give up much of what grounds them?

The decision weighs just as heavily on Buddy as it does his parents.

Branagh, though, isn’t about to take sides in this war of the heart. He makes the city seem difficult to leave and yet impossible to embrace. The love letter to Belfast is solid.

That could weigh heavily on Oscar voter’s minds. And hearts.

