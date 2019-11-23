DVD REVIEW: 'Bernadette' doesn't make the most of Cate Blanchett's talents

In print, all of this might be quite delightful and offbeat. On screen, it’s just odd, particularly since Blanchett has chosen an Anna Wintour look that only conceals what heart lies beneath. She plays the role with sincerity, but it’s not enough to make you want to follow her around the contours of her home.

Crudup, as a tech genius, is more than willing to put up with her eccentricities. He relishes his world and doesn’t really care that Bernadette doesn’t interact in hers.

When a mudslide affects her neighbors, the outside world begins to creep in and Bernadette begins to panic.

While other films have handled a crisis of confidence with more aplomb, director Richard Linklater lets it fester. That either makes you fed up with Bernadette or unfazed. Support is hardly the point. Here’s the story of a woman who could get help but doesn’t.

The film works only when Linklater is filling in the blanks. Through documentaries, sketches and other ephemera, we discover what she really was before she became a bundle of nerves. That might have been a better film, but it’s not mined.