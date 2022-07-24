DVD REVIEW: Brad Pitt sparks 'The Lost City' but he's not the film's focus

Just when you thought you’d seen enough of Brad Pitt’s next film, “Bullet Train,” his last one slips into the DVD market.

Sure, it’s not a “Brad Pitt” film, but “The Lost City” finds him as an adventurer trying to rescue Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum from a rich opportunist.

Borrowing heavily from “Romancing the Stone” and, strangely, “Jungle Cruise,” it wastes the actors’ talent and, frequently, resorts to Bullock complaining about the sequined jumpsuit she’s wearing.

The best bits – including the one with Pitt – turn up in the film’s trailer, which makes seeing the whole thing a bit redundant.

Bullock plays a reclusive author who agrees to do a book event with – get this – the model who has peered out from her books for years. Very Fabio, he steals focus and, early on, loses his long, flowing wig. When Bullock’s Loretta Sage is kidnapped by a mad treasure hunter (nicely played by Daniel Radcliffe), Channing Tatum’s Alan attempts to prove he’s more than his individual parts. He goes on a rescue mission and, soon, Loretta and Alan are in the jungle trying to find a way out.

Although most of the scenes look like they’ve been done with green-screen technology, Bullock still pretends like she’s hanging off a cliff, crawling into a cave and swimming under water for some lost treasure that few think exists.

Radcliffe, meanwhile, turns up immediately, as if he had a tracker on the two. Luckily, the mismatched adventurers have a night where they can bond and she can pluck leeches from his body.

Directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, “The Lost City” doesn’t have the spontaneity or chemistry of its predecessors. Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner projected real swagger; Bullock and Tatum run through their own greatest hits. She plays shy, bumbling and smarty; he plays big, dumb and naïve. Both guises have worked better in other films. Here, it’s what we have to endure until they can get out of the jungle and into a posh hotel.

Both are good at playing to type but it would have been a better movie if the two had swapped roles and no one talked about Pitt before he pops up. He’s a real treat (in the same way he was on “Friends”) and that little lift “Lost City” needs just when you think it’s struggling.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who was so good in “Dolemite is My Name,” has a subplot here as Bullock’s handler, willing to move mountains to get her back home. She’s fun, but the Nees ignore her frequently, which undercuts the big statement about managers and publicists.

While the film’s real goal is never in jeopardy, it might have been nice to make it less predictable than it is. Great as she is as a physical comedian, Bullock never really lets down the glam guard. She looks good even in the worst circumstances and shouldn’t be such a cinematic throwback.

“The Lost City” isn’t bad (it’s one of those harmless date night films), just underbaked. Had the directors turned up the heat, it might have been the return of a genre. Instead, it’s just recognizable leftovers made with expensive ingredients.