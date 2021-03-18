DVD REVIEW: 'Breaking News in Yuba County' doesn't break new ground

Putting two supporting characters together in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series lets each of them reveal details we never considered and shows them in a light we couldn’t get with bigger superheroes casting shadows. Whether these six episodes will lead to more – or a movie – is anyo…

More than a few TV sets were harmed during the making of “Breaking News in Yuba County.”

That could be a less-than-subtle jab at the way competing television stations cover the disappearance of a bank executive.

The exec's wife, Sue (Allison Janney), offers a tearful plea for his return but, really, she knows what happened. While cheating on his wife in the Quality Times Motel, he had a fatal heart attack. After walking in on them, Sue sized up the situation, then plotted an attention-grabbing explanation.

The film has more characters than you can count and a goofy plot that makes you think it's something the Coen Brothers might have concocted. Unfortunately, “Breaking News” never quite achieves that level of clarity. Instead, it wallows in “Mama’s Family” territory and lets anyone within arm’s length wear a goofy wig and try out a larger-than-life attitude.

Thankfully, Janney stays the course throughout, preying on other’s emotions to bolster her own daily affirmations.