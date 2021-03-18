DVD REVIEW: 'Breaking News in Yuba County' doesn't break new ground

More than a few TV sets were harmed during the making of “Breaking News in Yuba County.”
That could be a less-than-subtle jab at the way competing television stations cover the disappearance of a bank executive.
The exec's wife, Sue (Allison Janney), offers a tearful plea for his return but, really, she knows what happened. While cheating on his wife in the Quality Times Motel, he had a fatal heart attack. After walking in on them, Sue sized up the situation, then plotted an attention-grabbing explanation.
The film has more characters than you can count and a goofy plot that makes you think it's something the Coen Brothers might have concocted. Unfortunately, “Breaking News” never quite achieves that level of clarity. Instead, it wallows in “Mama’s Family” territory and lets anyone within arm’s length wear a goofy wig and try out a larger-than-life attitude.
Thankfully, Janney stays the course throughout, preying on other’s emotions to bolster her own daily affirmations.
Directed by Tate Taylor (who also helmed “The Help”), “Breaking News” includes money laundering, backstabbing, burglary and murder. Awkwafina, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall do well at quirking this up but it becomes way too much before the missing husband (Matthew Modine) turns up.
Mila Kunas plays Janney’s sister, a TV reporter who sees the story as a way to improve her own lot. Sis, however, wonders if maybe they should “go to a bigger” station with the story. That’s where Juliette Lewis steps in as Gloria Michaels, a high-profile broadcaster who traffics in missing children stories. Because she doesn’t think Sue’s is in her wheelhouse, she ignores it, then gets a real whopper – Sue’s husband may know where her latest missing child could be.
“Breaking News” holds interest as long as Tate is parading actors into the story. Then, when they actually have to do something, it begins to fade. The ending is so over-the-top it exhausts more than it informs.
Awkwafina is wasted as a hit woman; Wanda Sykes should have been given better lines and someone better – Nicole Kidman, perhaps? – could have made Michaels the breakout star.
As is, “Breaking News” is like a bunch of friends getting together and deciding to put on a show. They look like they’re having fun but only Janney has her eyes on the prize.