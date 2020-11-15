DVD REVIEW: 'Broken Hearts Gallery' introduces the joys of Geraldine Viswanathan

Do you have artifacts from failed relationships? If so, they could find a place in “The Broken Hearts Gallery.”

There, the lovesick can purge their pain and move on.

Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a hoarder of heartbreak, hits on the concept when a gallery owner (Bernadette Peters) provides the nudge she needs to create her own art. Since she has a problem getting rid of totems from old boyfriends, she uses them to tell a bigger story.

By the time writer/director Natalie Krinsky gets around to the actual show she has gone through a lot of talk about hookups and past lives, plenty of bonding with girlfriends and a “meet cute” with the guy who’s creating a boutique hotel.

If this had a holiday theme, you might confuse it with a Lifetime Christmas movie.

Luckily, Viswanathan is an ideal guide through the gallery of Lucy’s life. She experiences a rainbow of emotions with and without boyfriends, has a quirky CW-like sense of style and isn’t afraid to put her foot in her mouth.

When worlds collide, she digs deeper and finds the strength to pick up and move on.

Krinsky uses one-liners like punctuation, tossing them in like a freshman composition student.