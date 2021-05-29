DVD REVIEW: Bryan Cranston probes crime in 'Your Honor'

If you missed some of the bigger limited series last year (and how did that happen?), several are making their way to the DVD market. Now, instead of waiting for a weekly release, you can binge them all at once.

One to include: Bryan Cranston’s “Your Honor.”

As Michael Desiato, Cranston worries about the victims in his courtroom, the friends from his childhood and, most important, the son he’s trying to raise alone.

When he discovers his boy, Adam (Hunter Doohan), has killed another teen in a hit-and-run accident, his first inclination is to go to authorities and confess.

And then? He sees the dead boy’s parents and realizes they’re part of a powerful mob family. Quickly, he spirits his son away and begins to fill him with alibis.

Written by Peter Moffat, the 10-part Showtime series puts Cranston’s Desiato – and us – in that “what would we do?” situation repeatedly. He knows what future his son faces and he’s going to do everything he can to protect him.