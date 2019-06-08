In case you were wondering, “Captain Marvel” did figure into “Avengers: Endgame,” which made all that speculation unnecessary.
Thankfully, the latest superhero film boasted a female in the lead – which made this more than business as usual.
Oscar winner Brie Larson donned the suit as Carol Danvers, a hotshot pilot (think: “Top Gun”), circa 1990. That meant the film’s directors didn’t have to worry about social media, the internet or political upheavals. It also had the luxury of making jokes at the expense of Blockbuster, Radio Shack and “Space Invaders.”
Younger versions of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) factored in, providing the necessary advice to help Danvers figure out what it is that’s pulling her into another world.
Quickly, directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck unraveled an involved (and not that interesting) origins story that included the shape-shifting Skrulls and the good-guy Kree. In one of those “where are we now?” moments, we learned Larson had been trained by Yon-Rogg (Jude Law).
Then, we got a lot of flashing back and forth between the two worlds until, finally, they somehow converged.
Because the directors didn’t treat the world outside Earth with much detail, it was every man for himself when trying to make sense of it all. Like a second-rate episode of “Star Trek,” “Captain Marvel” spent too much time on makeup and retro effects. (A hologram looked like something you’d find at Hot Topic.)
When we got to see what it was Captain Marvel was supposed to do, the film became a series of battles that, easily, could have been reduced in number.
Danvers pulled in a friend from her Air Force days (Lashana Lynch), her friend’s daughter and an orange cat that might be the Next Big Thing in the Marvel Universe.
There was humor (thanks to the cat), some revealed secrets and weapons that gave new meaning to the term “hand guns,” but there wasn’t enough to make this stand out next to Thor, Captain America and Spider-Man.
Yes, “Captain Marvel” was a great bump for female superheroes. But an extended stay requires greater purpose.
Larson is a fine actress, able to sell some of the film’s dumber moments; Annette Bening (who played her mentor) should have been tapped years ago; and Jackson is probably the Avengers’ biggest secret weapon.
“Black Panther” and “Wonder Woman,” however, proved comic books could go deeper than two dimensions. It’s still early for “Captain Marvel,” but this franchise isn't at the "marvelous" stage just yet.