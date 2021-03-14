DVD REVIEW: Carey Mulligan proves many points in 'Promising Young Woman'

At dinners with her parents (Clancy Brown and Jennifer Coolidge), we get snippets of information. At the coffee shop, we learn more. The most tea, though, is spilled when she dates the doctor (Bo Burnham, who’s quite good) and names start surfacing.

Key among them: Nina, a fellow student who had close encounters of the unwanted kind. Because Mulligan can play any emotion, we’re not sure where this is headed – or how “Fatal Attraction” the circumstances ultimately wind up to be.

Cassie may appear to be sidetracked by romance, but she still has that journal and a list of names that doesn’t seem to be finished. When she approaches college officials about past concerns, it looks like resolution is possible.

But, then? Fennell doubles down and “Promising Young Woman” becomes a frightening look at the kinds of men who dismiss claims of rape and later try to run for office.

Fennell boils plenty in this pot of sins. She lets Mulligan play a host of attitudes and shows how acting becomes a part of relationships, too.

When “Promising Young Woman” comes to a conclusion, you won’t necessarily agree with Cassie’s decisions but you’ll have to admire her determination. The film ends like many thrillers and should have you talking for days.

Mulligan’s performance, however, is the key to everything. She’s wonderful.

