DVD REVIEW: Choose 'Schitt's Creek' over 'Bill and Ted'

While juggling the family cards, the two are met by a visitor from the future (no, not George Carlin, but Kristen Schaal) who give them the means to write a song that will unite the universe. Their daughters, Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving), are sent to recruit an epic band. They settle on Mozart, Louis Armstrong, Kid Cudi and Jimi Hendrix and run into many of the snags their fathers faced in two earlier films.

Because they pop into the future, too, Winter and Reeves give us a glimpse of the Bill and Ted of tomorrow. It’s not a pretty sight, but it does suggest the two actors are able to make fun of themselves.

“Bill and Ted Face the Music” falls when it doesn’t give newcomers enough backstory to understand what this all means. When Death (William Sadler) turns up, there’s not enough information to understand his history with the two. He’s very funny, but he’s also an introduction to Dennis, the killer robot (Anthony Carrigan). The two clearly steal focus when Bill and Ted aren’t making “excellent” references to their bogus past.