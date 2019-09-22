In the years since the last Chucky film, the doll turned lethal – far more lethal than you ever imagined.
In the new “Child’s Play,” he’s able to track, attack and kill.
When someone comes between him and his owner, the worst comes out.
Directed by Tom Holland, this “Child’s Play” relies on revenge programming, not voodoo, for its killing spree. A disgruntled employee who has been fired from the Kaslan company’s Vietnam factory rewires one of the dolls for maximum mayhem.
A woman buys it, then returns it to the Zed Mart because it was acting up. Realizing her son might like it, a clerk (Aubrey Plaza) takes it home to Andy, her soon-to-be 13-year-old. He’s intrigued (even if it is a doll), but doesn’t see the lengths Chucky will go to protect his friend.
Quickly, a cat dies. Mom’s boyfriend (who happens to be married) becomes another target and, soon, Chucky demonstrates he isn’t just good with knives, he’s a whiz with other weapons, too.
Holland tips his hat to films like “Seven” and “Frankenstein” and lets Mark Hamill (as the voice of Chucky) up the creep factor with pronouncements that have more than one meaning.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
“Child’s Play” is funny in parts but there’s so much blood and gore it’s hard to enjoy the laughs. What it does do is raise a red flag about artificial intelligence and home gadgets that can track all sorts of movement. Thus, the Kaslan involvement.
The company doesn’t just make toys, it controls cars, records conversations and has an uncanny ability to capture video when you least expect it.
Andy (nicely played by Gabriel Bateman) wears a hearing aid and bemoans the fact that he doesn’t have many friends. Chucky deals with the latter but, oddly, doesn’t do anything about the former. If Kaslan is so omnipotent, it’s surprising something isn’t suggested, particularly since the company’s owner (Tim Matheson) turns up everywhere extolling the company’s virtues.
When Chucky finally reaches his breaking point, it’s every man and woman for himself at the Zed Mart. The place is bathed in blood, making “Child’s Play” something other than a clever thriller.
What starts out as an intriguing idea winds up as slasher-film business as usual.
Plaza’s sense of humor isn’t tapped in this, nor is Brian Tyree Henry’s innate acting talent. The two are simply bystanders in the ultimate Black Friday. While the setup is more plausible than the first film’s, it still leads its characters down a path no one wants to go.
Uptown Theater
Iowa Theater
Riviera Theater
Hollywood Theater
Hipp Theater
Orpheum Theater
Lower Fourth Street
Capital Theater 1940-1959
Riviera Theater
Gordon Twin Drive-In Theater
Esquire Theater
West Theater
Lower Fourth Street
South Sioux City Drive-In Church
Victory Theater
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy