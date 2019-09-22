{{featured_button_text}}
Child's Play

Chucky doll is possessed by the soul of a serial killer in the 1988 film "Child's Play."

 Provided

In the years since the last Chucky film, the doll turned lethal – far more lethal than you ever imagined.

In the new “Child’s Play,” he’s able to track, attack and kill.

When someone comes between him and his owner, the worst comes out.

Directed by Tom Holland, this “Child’s Play” relies on revenge programming, not voodoo, for its killing spree. A disgruntled employee who has been fired from the Kaslan company’s Vietnam factory rewires one of the dolls for maximum mayhem.

A woman buys it, then returns it to the Zed Mart because it was acting up. Realizing her son might like it, a clerk (Aubrey Plaza) takes it home to Andy, her soon-to-be 13-year-old. He’s intrigued (even if it is a doll), but doesn’t see the lengths Chucky will go to protect his friend.

Quickly, a cat dies. Mom’s boyfriend (who happens to be married) becomes another target and, soon, Chucky demonstrates he isn’t just good with knives, he’s a whiz with other weapons, too.

Child's Play scene

Chucky comes back for revenge in "Child's Play," a remake of the 1980s original.

Holland tips his hat to films like “Seven” and “Frankenstein” and lets Mark Hamill (as the voice of Chucky) up the creep factor with pronouncements that have more than one meaning.

“Child’s Play” is funny in parts but there’s so much blood and gore it’s hard to enjoy the laughs. What it does do is raise a red flag about artificial intelligence and home gadgets that can track all sorts of movement. Thus, the Kaslan involvement.

The company doesn’t just make toys, it controls cars, records conversations and has an uncanny ability to capture video when you least expect it.

Andy (nicely played by Gabriel Bateman) wears a hearing aid and bemoans the fact that he doesn’t have many friends. Chucky deals with the latter but, oddly, doesn’t do anything about the former. If Kaslan is so omnipotent, it’s surprising something isn’t suggested, particularly since the company’s owner (Tim Matheson) turns up everywhere extolling the company’s virtues.

[REVIEW: Jennifer Lopez lights up "Hustlers."]

When Chucky finally reaches his breaking point, it’s every man and woman for himself at the Zed Mart. The place is bathed in blood, making “Child’s Play” something other than a clever thriller.

What starts out as an intriguing idea winds up as slasher-film business as usual.

Plaza’s sense of humor isn’t tapped in this, nor is Brian Tyree Henry’s innate acting talent. The two are simply bystanders in the ultimate Black Friday. While the setup is more plausible than the first film’s, it still leads its characters down a path no one wants to go.

